Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the midterms arrive, the shadow of 2020 looms, particularly, some insist, in the danger posed by Republicans who refuse to acknowledge President Biden’s victory over former president Donald Trump. The Post recently counted 291 nominees on this fall’s ballot — 51 percent of all Republicans running for the House, Senate and key statewide offices — who “have denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election.”

But pundits and numerous influential Democrats “denied or questioned" the legitimacy of Trump’s 2016 victory, too. Examples abound, but among the more notable were former president Jimmy Carter, who said that Russian interference “if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” And although she properly conceded when the election was called, Hillary Clinton went on to call Trump an “illegitimate president” whose election “wasn’t on the level.”

Several House Democrats, too, objected to certifying Trump’s electoral college win during the Jan. 6, 2017, joint meeting of the House and Senate convened to carry out that duty. Granted, the number of Republicans who protested Biden’s certification four years later — 147 House members — was far greater, but Democrats in 2017 were clearly hoping to be joined by more colleagues and suffered few lasting recriminations. In fact, one of them, Jamie Raskin (Md.), now serves on the Jan. 6 House select committee.

Advertisement

Here’s where many of you are shouting at me: But 2020 was different! It was. As the legitimate legal avenues for pursuing their claims proved fruitless one by one, Trump and a small number of supporters sought out extra-legal options — culminating in the disgraceful Jan. 6 riot and breaching of the Capitol.

Despite supporting Trump, I accepted Biden’s victory even before media outlets called the race. But among the millions who have never acknowledged Biden’s win are most of my friends and family members. We still argue about it sometimes, but they’re smart, honest people and can exercise their free speech right to believe and say what they want.

More important, none of them were among the roughly 800 rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The vast majority of “election deniers” aren’t storming the White House demanding Biden’s removal or plotting a coup. The only manifestations of their skepticism of Biden’s legitimacy are when they voice their opinions and line up to vote Republican.

Advertisement

But they do have a clear recollection of the chorus of critics who throughout Trump’s term insisted that he won thanks to Russian meddling and even collusion, despite all credible conclusions to the contrary. There was little hand-wringing over the erosion of confidence in our elections due to the countless Americans who doubted Trump’s legitimacy.

It’s a different story for those “MAGA Republicans” skeptical about 2020, who Biden claimed will “undermine democracy itself.” It seems that if some had their way, Republicans would be marched one by one to an interrogation room with inquisitors screaming, “Say it! Biden won!”

The arm-twisting might take a while. Polling shows that about 70 percent of Republicans doubt Biden’s legitimate election. Guess what? Several months into Trump’s presidency, Gallup found that 56 percent of Democrats answered “no” when asked if Trump was a legitimate president. It would have been interesting to know how many Democratic candidates on the 2018 or 2020 ballots considered Trump illegitimate, but no poll was taken.

Advertisement

Americans have often doubted the fairness of elections, as in the contests of 1960, 2000, 2016 and 2020, when a swing of only about 115,000 votes in Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would have handed Trump the electoral college win in a year where a pandemic was used to justify dramatic changes to procedures — leading to unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots.

Granted, unlike his predecessors who eventually conceded defeat, Trump himself fans the conspiracy flames, making a bad situation worse. If candidates who echo his claims win, the theory goes, they may seek to delegitimize future unfavorable outcomes. But importantly, these individuals aren’t seizing power through armed insurrection. They’re participating in free and democratic elections, in which they apparently have more faith than their claims to the contrary suggest. If victorious they will be increasingly unlikely to spend their newfound political capital on bringing Trump along later. Trump will diminish as a certain Florida governor ascends.

This election, Americans appear poised to demonstrate that there are forms of denial they consider worse than refusing to cry uncle on the 2020 election — for example, denying that there’s a crisis on our southern border when record numbers are illegally crossing it, or denying that reducing our domestic energy production will put us at the mercy of foreign suppliers, or denying that inflation has been fueled by the government flooding the economy with reckless spending.

Biden and most Democrats in Congress know that those denials will cost them at the ballot box, which explains their panicky rhetoric on election denialism now.

GiftOutline Gift Article