To mark its 100th anniversary, Foreign Affairs has put together a collection of the most influential essays it published over the century. The most eerily relevant first appeared 75 years ago — on the subject of Russia.
Long “centuries of obscure battles between nomadic forces over the stretches of a vast unfortified plain,” Kennan argued, had taught the Kremlin to have “no compunction about retreating in the face of superior force. And being under the compulsion of no timetable, it does not get panicky under the necessity for such retreat.”
Instead, Russia’s rulers react “philosophically” and seek new ways to mount “pressure, unceasing constant pressure, toward the desired goal.”
With the Kremlin under the control of a former KGB man bent on securing what he calls “the Russian World,” Kennan’s essay bears rereading today — especially by American politicians of the Trumpian right and progressive left getting antsy at the costs of U.S. support for Ukraine. President Biden has rightly defined economic and military aid as an investment that will pay for itself in restored international order, but these critics’ impatience validates Vladimir Putin’s instinct that he can outlast his enemies.
As Kennan might have predicted, Putin shows no sign of quitting the war, much less modifying its aim — the elimination of independent Ukraine — even though Russian forces were thrown back from Kyiv and forced to retreat from thousands of square miles of other Ukrainian territory.
Every war has its decisive “center of gravity.” In this one, Putin seems to believe it is not Ukraine’s capital or its military forces. Rather, it is political will — in Russia, in Ukraine and, most important, in the West, upon which Ukraine’s war effort depends, but whose governments, unlike Russia’s, are answerable to the public.
Russian political will has proved easiest for Putin to manage: Despite the courage of those who protest his tyranny, and despite wishful thinking abroad about cracks within his regime, he has faced no serious short-term threat to his rule. As for Ukraine, he is raining missiles on civilians and targeting the electrical power supply; this has served mainly to reinforce Ukrainian determination.
Western solidarity, too, has mostly held. But Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons are starting to have an impact. So, too, are the inflation and energy supply disruptions, exacerbated by Putin’s war, which have bred economic discontent across the West — soon to be measured, in the United States, at the midterm ballot box.
In recent days, for the first time, the bipartisan support for his policy that Biden has enjoyed gave way to a moment of bipartisan skepticism.
It was predictable that Republicans, from would-be House speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on down, would equivocate about what McCarthy called a “blank check” for Ukraine. The GOP is in thrall to former president Donald Trump, who has been loudly demanding a negotiated settlement.
More surprising was a letter issued Monday by 30 progressive Democrats, led by Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), which went beyond Trump’s call for the United States to broker a Russia-Ukraine deal and advocated a direct U.S.-Russia negotiation. As a rationale, it alluded to the nuclear threat and the war’s cost to taxpayers.
Now there are fissures within the political parties to go along with the quarrel between them. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former vice president Mike Pence distanced themselves from McCarthy. Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss (Mass.) called his colleagues’ letter “an olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war.”
To be sure, the progressive letter writers had backed aid to Ukraine and said they still support it. On Tuesday, Jayapal “withdrew” the letter, blaming her staff for releasing it “without vetting.”
But the damage was done. The letter lent credence — probably unwittingly — to an Oct. 21 statement by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, who said, according to Russian state media outlet Tass, that “some progressive circles in the United States of America” favor talks “to define the shape of world order.”
Another historical reference point: Forty-two years ago, Saddam Hussein sent his army into Iran, expecting little resistance and easy territorial gains, only to see the invasion stall. Eventually, the two sides negotiated peace — after eight years of horrific combat and 500,000 deaths.
There is no moral equivalence between democratic Ukraine’s resistance to Putin and the fight by theocratic Iran against Saddam. Still, a lesson from the Iraq-Iran War is that a dictator can keep pursuing military aggression long after it is obvious he miscalculated.
No one can say how long that period might be in Putin’s case, but displays of irresolution from members of Congress probably won’t help shorten it.
