Regarding Fareed Zakaria’s Oct. 21 Friday Opinion column, “How will we respond to a weak China?”: President Xi Jinping of China is on his game and playing in the red zone almost exclusively. He has consolidated power over dissidents, and China is universally acknowledged as the only superpower that can credibly challenge the United States and the West. Democracies are always slower to react to a variety of challenges than autocracies, especially if the former are led by puzzled prime ministers and presidents whose policy missteps are magnified by raucous and harshly critical oppositions.

A proximate problem at present is weak Western governments in Britain and United States, coupled with a new and unknown vision in Italy and an always fractious France. Mr. Xi might fumble on the margin, but his hold on his governing circle is far more unified than ours.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

Regarding the Oct. 24 front-page article “China’s Xi is granted power not seen since days of Mao”:

The conspicuous removal of former president Hu Jintao from the Chinese leadership was an obviously choreographed demonstration orchestrated by Xi Jinping himself. It demonstrates two things: to inform the entire Chinese leadership class in the Communist Party congress that Mr. Xi is in dictatorial command, and that there are fearful Saddam Hussein-like consequences for objecting to his rule.

It also serves to inform the rest of the world of the type of person we’re dealing with in Mr. Xi. His arresting of lawyers and scholars and ruthlessness in squashing dissent, his treatment of the Uyghurs, and his pettiness in the show removal bespeak the man. His embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin is more than a political convergence of interests; it’s also the convergence of two minds who think the same.

Gary Westwood Litchfield, Rockville

