If you think you know what’s going to happen two weeks from now in the midterm elections, think again. Even the leaders of both parties are acting as though a puff of wind could tip the results. That should be a warning that the stories we’re telling ourselves about momentum, about the demise of Roe v. Wade or even about the looming threat to democracy are just that — narratives we’re using to impose order on a year that feels uncomfortably out of control.

History says this should be a Republican cycle. But look at where the GOP’s unchallenged leader, Donald Trump, plans to hold rallies in the campaign’s final days: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and Iowa.

It makes sense that in Pennsylvania and Ohio, where Senate seats now held by Republicans are up for grabs, Trump would do all he could to energize the GOP base on behalf of two of the flawed candidates who won their primaries because of his endorsement: Mehmet Oz, who narrowly trails Democrat John Fetterman, and J.D. Vance, who is slightly ahead of Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. In Florida, polling shows incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio with a measurable lead over Democratic Rep. Val Demings; that is, however, Trump’s home state.

But Iowa? This suggests that longtime GOP Sen. Charles E. Grassley, whose reelection is usually a formality, is actually worried about being ousted by Democrat Mike Franken. The latest Des Moines Register poll has Grassley leading by just three percentage points, in what the newspaper called Grassley’s “toughest reelection fight in 40 years.”

And why wouldn’t Trump go to Georgia to try to turn out the Republican vote for his handpicked, scandal-plagued Senate contender, Herschel Walker, who faces Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock? We know that Trump hates being associated with losers, and the obvious question is whether he believes — despite polls showing the race essentially tied — that Walker is toast.

On the Democratic side, President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Philadelphia on Friday, in a rare joint appearance, to try to help Fetterman after a debate that focused attention on his recovery from a recent stroke. Otherwise, Biden is avoiding big high-profile campaign rallies, instead holding smaller events across the country to tout his administration’s accomplishments and make a more general case that Republican control of Congress would threaten abortion rights, voting rights and the health of our democracy.

But Democrats’ other political heavyweight, former president Barack Obama, plans to headline big rallies in four cities — Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee and Las Vegas. It makes sense that Obama would go to Georgia to boost Democratic turnout that could put Warnock over the top and also that he would go to Nevada to try to help Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto keep that seat in the Democratic column.

But in Michigan, where there is no Senate contest this year, do Democrats fear that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in sufficient peril to need Obama’s help, despite her consistent lead in the polls? One wonders. And Obama’s planned visit to Wisconsin suggests the party thinks its Senate contender, Mandela Barnes, has a real shot at knocking off incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, in what polls show as a surprisingly close race.

In short, the big guns are being used to play both offense and defense. And despite the usual public predictions of a red wave or a blue surprise, I’ve seen little evidence of real confidence on either side — and a lot of nervousness.

Each individual contest has its own dynamics, and “candidate quality,” in the phrase of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, obviously means a lot. But it is unclear what effect factors such as the demise of Roe v. Wade, the persistence of inflation and threats to democracy might have nationwide. Voters say they care — a lot — about all of these things.

In the spring, Republicans looked likely to take both the House and Senate. Then, after the Supreme Court struck down Roe and numerous GOP candidates stumbled, it looked by late summer as if Democrats might hold on to both chambers. Heading into the fall, Republicans appeared to regain the lead. But now, over the past week, in the generic preference polling averages — do voters prefer Republicans or Democrats in Congress? — the GOP has sharply lost ground and the Democrats have gained.

Maybe this means the election will be a nail-biter. But both parties should be worried about what the polls can’t really measure. Will an issue like abortion motivate voters who usually skip midterms, turbocharging Democratic turnout? Will unease about the economy tip the scales toward change, boosting the GOP across the board?

The fact that we don’t know is unnerving not just because the stakes seem so high this year but because it means politics might be stranger than we think, not just now, but for years to come.

