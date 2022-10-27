The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The pork industry’s claims deserve more questioning

October 27, 2022 at 2:01 p.m. EDT
Pigs nearing market weight in pens at Duncan Farms in Polo, Ill., in April 2018. (Daniel Acker/Reuters)

Regarding the Oct. 22 editorial “Food for thought in California”:

The editorial got to the right place in concluding that the U.S. Supreme Court should uphold a California farm animal welfare law, but gave too much credence to pork-industry claims of economic disruption. The industry has failed to note that thousands of producers — from Tyson Foods to Niman Ranch — view Proposition 12 as a market opportunity and are ready to comply and meet the demands of California consumers, without any price shocks.

The egg industry is already transitioning toward a cage-free future, after voters approved Prop 12 and its antecedent, Prop 2, to ban extreme confinement of laying hens and pigs and restrict in-state pork and egg sales from farms relying on immobilizing housing systems, no matter their location. Pork industry trade groups, on the other hand, are contesting customer wishes and promising that animal-welfare preferences portend more expensive pork chops.

The bigger question for the industry is not Prop 12 implementation, but its response to the wishes of McDonald’s, Costco, Kroger and nearly every other major food retailer for crate-free pork only. There is no venue for an appeal of these corporate prerogatives. Perhaps 90 percent of U.S. pork flows through their checkout counters and kitchens.

Wayne Pacelle, Bethesda

The writer is president of the Center for a Humane Economy.

