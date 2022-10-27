Regarding the Oct. 22 editorial “Food for thought in California”:
The egg industry is already transitioning toward a cage-free future, after voters approved Prop 12 and its antecedent, Prop 2, to ban extreme confinement of laying hens and pigs and restrict in-state pork and egg sales from farms relying on immobilizing housing systems, no matter their location. Pork industry trade groups, on the other hand, are contesting customer wishes and promising that animal-welfare preferences portend more expensive pork chops.
The bigger question for the industry is not Prop 12 implementation, but its response to the wishes of McDonald’s, Costco, Kroger and nearly every other major food retailer for crate-free pork only. There is no venue for an appeal of these corporate prerogatives. Perhaps 90 percent of U.S. pork flows through their checkout counters and kitchens.
Wayne Pacelle, Bethesda
The writer is president of the Center for a Humane Economy.