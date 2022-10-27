Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges. Click here to get it in your inbox. Since July, BA.5 has been the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States. That could soon change as several other variants are on the rise.

These variants are all spinoffs of omicron. BA.4.6, a derivative of BA.4, constitutes more than 1 in 10 new infections in our country.

Two derivatives of BA.5, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1., make up about 1 in 6 new infections. The BQ.1 lineage is doubling every week or so, and in New York and New Jersey, these variants are already nearly 30 percent of covid cases. Then there are BF.7 and BA.2.75, each in the single digits in the United States, and variants arising from abroad, such as the ominous-sounding XBB that led Singapore’s latest surge.

What should we make of all these emerging variants?

First, it’s not surprising that there are so many of them. Viruses mutate as they replicate, and there are new variants developing all the time. Most mutations don’t render the virus to be more evolutionarily fit, so those variants don’t take hold in the population.

Some do. We’ve seen this occur before with the alpha variant displacing the original strain, then delta displacing alpha, and then omicron displacing delta — only for the first omicron BA.1 to be replaced by BA.2 and then BA.4 and BA.5.

It’s possible that a new, super-fit variant that’s yet to develop could replace the omicron sub-variants. For now, it appears that the “children” and “grandchildren” of omicron are the cause of new infections around the world.

There are three key questions to ask of each new variant: Is it more contagious? Does it cause more severe disease? And does it evade prior immunity?

For these new variants to compete with BA.5, they must be highly contagious. Thankfully, thus far, they don’t appear to be causing more severe disease, and omicron has generally led to milder symptoms compared with the delta strain.

The big question is whether these variants respond to existing vaccines and treatments. We don’t know yet, though there are some worrisome signs. One pre-print study from China, online but not yet peer-reviewed, suggests that antibodies produced against BA.5 might not be fully potent against some variants, including the BQ.1 lineage.

But Pfizer has said that its updated booster, which targets BA.4 and BA.5, is effective against sub-lineages of these two variants, which include BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. In addition, as we’ve seen from previous variants, even if the vaccine’s protection against infection is diminished, it likely still retains strong protection against hospitalization and death.

Getting the updated booster is still our best protection against emerging variants. People 65 and older and adults with chronic medical conditions should not delay.

My bigger concern is that existing treatments could be rendered ineffective against some variants. Already, the Food and Drug Administration has warned that the preventive antibody Evusheld might be less protective against certain sub-variants, including BA.4.6. There is only one monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab, that is effective against BA.5; it’s not yet known whether it will work against the BQ.1 and other spinoffs.

All of this is reason to closely monitor and expedite research on evolving variants. In the meantime, Americans should prepare for what could be a difficult winter ahead. Covid-19 infections are down for now, but it probably won’t stay that way. And we will almost certainly see more, fitter variants arising, with lulls and surges multiple times a year for the foreseeable future.

Ask Dr. Wen

“Grateful for your tips, but really? ‘The vast majority of children have had covid.’ Your words. I have seen no evidence of this. In fact, only one family of my many friends from all over the United States have had children infected. Never once in three years have our grandchildren quarantined at school because of a classmate who had covid. Please provide data and source.” – Kris from Oregon

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report finding that as of February 2022, 75 percent of children younger than 12 and 74 percent of children age 12 to 17 had antibodies indicating that they previously contracted the coronavirus. Note that these are different antibodies from what are produced following vaccination; the antibodies reported in the study reflect recovery from covid-19.

Since February, the United States has had multiple waves of covid-19, including BA.2 and then the BA.4/BA.5 surge. The CDC’s latest numbers show that more than 86 percent of children have had the virus.

Many people who have the coronavirus report mild or no symptoms. This is particularly true in children. Kids also experience numerous other respiratory infections. It’s possible that the children you know have had the virus but might not have been diagnosed at the time they were infectious. If they were to have their antibodies checked, chances are high that they would have positive antibodies, indicating that they previously recovered from covid-19.

“The Moderna updated vaccine has not been available for my senior siblings. They believe that the Pfizer is less effective for them, so they are waiting. What would you recommend?” – Alice from Michigan

There are two issues here. First, there should be plenty of supply of both the Moderna and Pfizer updated boosters. You could check vaccines.gov to locate the Moderna vaccine near your siblings.

Second, the Pfizer and Moderna updated vaccines were not compared head to head. No one can say that one is more effective than the other. Your elderly siblings would be well served to receive either vaccine, or to get Novavax, which has just been authorized as a booster. (Though, if they still prefer Moderna, they should be able to find it, as vaccine supply is not limited in this country.)

“I’ve gotten the updated booster shot. Is it known if or when another shot will be needed?” – Tim from California

The White House coronavirus coordinator, Ashish K. Jha, has said he expects most Americans will need an updated coronavirus booster every year, just as we get the flu shot every year. I wrote before about how this is a sensible and practical strategy. Perhaps there could even be a combined covid/flu shot that everyone gets every year.

There might be some who need more frequent boosters. That could include people with severe immunocompromise or who otherwise have underlying conditions that predispose them to serious outcomes from respiratory infections. It’s also possible that an immune-evasive new variant emerges that necessitates an update more than annually.

For now, it’s great that you’ve received your updated booster. I hope more will join you, especially those who are older and have underlying medical conditions.

What I’m reading

It has long been established that adverse childhood experiences — such as physical or emotional abuse, food insecurity, loss of housing or death of a parent — are related to negative mental and physical health outcomes later in life. A new CDC study found that nearly 3 in 4 adolescents experienced such negative experiences during the pandemic. Those who had one or more of these experiences had a higher likelihood of poor mental health and suicidal behaviors. This underscores the crucial need to focus on youth mental health.

An excellent JAMA article looked at the rate of hospitalization and death because of covid among 1.6 million Veterans Affairs patients during periods of delta and omicron predominance. Those who were vaccinated and received the original booster had a less than 0.1 percent chance of hospitalization or death from covid. Among older adults with severe underlying conditions, the rate was 1 percent. This is still substantially higher than for adults under 65 without these conditions, whose rate of hospitalization or death from covid was only 0.009 percent during the study period.

Does monkeypox spread in schools? A small study in England followed four adult staff members with monkeypox who had close contact with students and other staffers. The four staff members were at four different institutions — two preschools, an elementary school and a secondary school. Of the more than 340 students and 100 staffers exposed, there were no infections. This is reassuring and consistent with the global trend that monkeypox cases are declining.

