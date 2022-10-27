In his Oct. 23 letter, “ The U.S.’s ties to Saudi Arabia ,” Reg Mitchell didn’t mention that 15 of the 19 terrorists who attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, were Saudi citizens. Although this alliance is astronomically profitable for U.S. weapons manufacturers, it does not advance the cause of freedom for the average person in the United States, in Saudi Arabia, or anywhere else. A case in point is the kingdom’s genocidal war in Yemen, “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world,” according to Human Rights Watch.

“Having the moral courage to do the right thing matters,” Mr. Mitchell wrote. Yes, indeed, and that would be for the United States to end its addiction to Saudi petroleum and cash-for-weapons. Andrew J. Bacevich, a professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University and an Army veteran of the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars, wrote: “Perpetuating the war for the Greater Middle East is not enhancing American freedom, abundance, and security. If anything, it is having the opposite effect. And one day, the American people may awaken to this reality.”