MEDIA, Pa. — Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, who lead the Democratic ticket in closely contested Pennsylvania, appeared together recently outside a labor union office in a Philadelphia suburb. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor who is in a tight race for Senate, ridiculed his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, and promised to get rid of the filibuster.

By contrast, Shapiro, the attorney general who is running for governor, devoted nearly a third of his speech to crime, an issue that has debilitated others in his party across the country this fall.

Republicans have been using law and order as a hammer on Democrats for some 60 years. But Shapiro is not afraid to talk about crime when other Democrats seem unable to do so. “People have a right to be safe and feel safe,” he said in an interview. “Government leaders at the local, state and federal level have to acknowledge that truth.”

There’s a lot going on in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is struggling to recover from a May stroke, which led to an incoherent debate performance Tuesday night that will be remembered for long pauses and meandering sentences. Meanwhile, Shapiro has widened his lead over Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race by focusing on public safety. Shapiro pledges to put 2,000 more cops on Pennsylvania’s streets, blasts liberal district attorneys for not prosecuting drug traffickers and boasts of endorsements from police unions.

Shapiro’s is a campaign that shows how Democrats can finally turn the page after progressives nearly sunk the party by flirting with the “defund the police” movement.

Shapiro’s approach to crime is to first admit that the problem is bad and getting worse — and then laying out steps to solve it. He vows to spend more on police and improve training, increase standards and recruit more diverse cadets. He favors pardons for people whose lives have been upended by convictions for possessing small amounts of marijuana and throwing the book at drug dealers pushing fentanyl. He wants to reform cash bail so that poor people don’t get stuck in jail over minor offenses while still keeping bad guys behind bars.

Many Democrats have lost their compass when it comes to talking about crime, fearful that any measure of realism will alienate liberals. They typically attack the media for sensationalism or quibble about statistics, which are lagging indicators. They argue that GOP complaints are based in racism. None of this does anything to combat crime.

Democrats too often fall back on discussing “the root causes” of crime, such as a lack of affordable housing or insufficient mental health resources. That response pleases the professional left, but it feels tangential, even tone-deaf, to most voters.

A new CBS News-YouGov poll finds that 67 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters describe crime as a very important issue, trailing only the economy and inflation. Abortion, according to the survey, is rated very important by 56 percent.

Shapiro is helped by his long years working the problem. He led a bipartisan coalition to create a police misconduct database for Pennsylvania. He said this was only possible amid divided state government because he had laid the groundwork during years of conversations with law enforcement about the need to get bad officers off the street. It likely helps that the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association endorsed Shapiro but is backing Oz against Fetterman in the Senate race.

Fetterman defended his record during a rally the day after his visit to the union office. He has leaned into his work on clemency. He also employs formerly incarcerated people on his campaign and has called them onstage at rallies.

Such different approaches are a reminder that Democrats have been hampered on crime policy since progressives decided that more cops and longer sentences — popular during the Bill Clinton era and popular again now — violated their core values. Which means it might be a few more cycles before Democrats regain their status as trusted stewards of public safety.

In the meantime, Pennsylvania shows the party has two paths: talking about the problem, or avoiding it. Only one is going to work.

