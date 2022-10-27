I read George F. Will’s columns every week, not because I generally agree with him, but because he provides an important perspective. However, I found his Oct. 23 op-ed, “Echoes of Youngkin in a new parental revolt in Va.,” rather ridiculous. Mr. Will attempted to stoke fear about Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s views on parental rights by tying her to a bill proposed two years ago in Virginia’s legislature. Yes, the bill’s author, Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), is a friend of Ms. Wexton’s, but Ms. Wexton never supported the bill, and, as Mr. Will himself pointed out, the bill was promptly killed by the Democratic-controlled legislature.
If Mr. Will would like to hold Ms. Wexton responsible for the beliefs of her friends, shouldn’t he be concerned that Ms. Wexton’s opponent, Hung Cao, refused to disavow his association with Frank Gaffney, the reported Trump adviser who claimed a deep-rooted Muslim infiltration of our government and who railed against nonexistent U.S. sharia, or that Mr. Cao appeared on Stephen K. Bannon’s podcast? As Mr. Bannon has been tried for and convicted of criminal contempt of Congress, shall we assume Mr. Cao supports criminals?
Andrea Martens, Sumerduck, Va.