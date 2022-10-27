I read George F. Will’s columns every week, not because I generally agree with him, but because he provides an important perspective. However, I found his Oct. 23 op-ed, “Echoes of Youngkin in a new parental revolt in Va.,” rather ridiculous. Mr. Will attempted to stoke fear about Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s views on parental rights by tying her to a bill proposed two years ago in Virginia’s legislature. Yes, the bill’s author, Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), is a friend of Ms. Wexton’s, but Ms. Wexton never supported the bill, and, as Mr. Will himself pointed out, the bill was promptly killed by the Democratic-controlled legislature.