Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This has been a big week for the midterm elections, as debates among Senate and gubernatorial candidates were held in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Colorado. There has been plenty of discussion about which candidates won, who had the worst “gaffe,” what will show up in campaign ads and whether it will all affect the election outcome.

Which is exactly why candidate debates as they’re practiced are utterly terrible, both for voters and for democracy.

The best you can say about them is that when most voters see the candidates in only 30-second TV ads or one-minute online videos, debates offer the most extended look we get at them. But everything about the debates’ format — which is almost identical in every race, as though it has been handed down on stone tablets — makes them worse.

At the most fundamental level, debates are terrible because it’s now taken for granted that they should be seen as a performance, meaning we judge the candidates as though they were figure skaters at the Olympics. Oops, Mehmet Oz bobbled the landing on that triple salchow, that’s a major deduction! Why would we think this helps us understand who would do a better job in office?

Advertisement

It doesn’t, because debates are unlike anything officeholders will do in their job, until two or four years from now when they run for reelection and debate again. They might spend plenty of time talking about the policies they undertake, but they don’t face off against opponents in high-stakes, rule-bound media events.

Follow Paul Waldman 's opinions Follow Add

Let’s think about those rules. Why is it that in the vast majority of debates, candidates have to stand at lecterns, rather than sitting down? Are we testing their ability to stand for long periods? Why the rapid back-and-forth, with one-minute responses and 15-second rebuttals? Why aren’t candidates allowed to bring notes? Is there some moment when a governor will have to make vital decisions about the future of her state, but will be forbidden from checking her facts? Of course not.

For some reason, we decided that the ability to speak fluidly without notes is a key indication of one’s fitness for office. But it isn’t. It does, however, increase the likelihood of a “gaffe,” in which a candidate says something that comes out wrong in some shocking way, and which she would never say again given the opportunity to correct herself.

Advertisement

Gaffes don’t help voters understand their choices any better. In almost every case, they merely provide a vivid illustration of whatever people already believed about the candidate who made the mistake.

Which brings us to perhaps the most fundamental problem with debates: They’re constructed around the needs and preferences of the already shallow way campaigns are conducted.

Few voters watch the debates. Instead, they see snippets that get replayed on the news or in ads. Which means that the debate gets reprocessed through the news media, with all their pathologies.

If you were a candidate with a compelling argument about health-care reform that takes three or four minutes to lay out, but you knew that all people would ever see of it is an eight-second clip, what would you do? You would distill it to a single zippy sentence, even if that sentence couldn’t begin to explain your full argument.

Advertisement

What if you further knew that clips that get played on the news almost always involve conflict, the nastier the better? You would forget about your compelling argument and come up with a clever insult to toss at your opponent. Which is exactly what they do.

Because a debate is an event — an actual thing that happens, as opposed to a proposal to solve some policy problem — we in the news media give debates lots of coverage. We try to find something new and exciting about them, to make all that coverage worthwhile. And in our relentless need to cover politics like sports, we focus on who “won” a debate as though it were a vital question that must be answered.

The only appropriate response is, “Who cares?” What could it possibly matter who “won,” if the point is supposed to be to learn more about the candidates so voters can decide between them? If you encountered someone who said, “I didn’t see any of the debate or any clips from it, but I heard Oz won it, so I’m voting for him,” you would think that voter was a fool. And you would be right.

Advertisement

So what would better debates look like? Some simple changes would help. Let the candidates sit down, and let them bring notes; whether a candidate remembers all eight points of his economic plan at a moment of stress is less important than whether the plan is a good one. Focus on a single issue area — economics, public safety, domestic programs, climate change — so we can explore ideas in depth rather than skating over dozens of areas without much substance.

And for the journalists who participate: Forget about surprising the candidates, or encouraging them to attack each other, or asking why one of them is struggling in the polls, or creating dramatic moments.

Above all, we should stop caring whether a debate will affect a race’s outcome. If we can wrap our heads around that, political debates might actually become worthwhile.

GiftOutline Gift Article