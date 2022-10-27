Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oct. 23 front-page news article “A surprise about your sweets: Halloween candy is skimpier” discussed “shrinkflation,” the trend by which manufacturers downsize products while maintaining prices. It held that several large candy companies have employed this tactic in recent years to improve health and nutrition for consumers by shrinking sizes and curtailing calorie counts.

Unfortunately, the article failed to account for the heart of these dwindling portions — the resultant precious cash flow. Billion-dollar confectionery corporations, such as Ferrero and Mars Wrigley, couldn’t care less about supporting objectively positive health initiatives; rather, their interest is increasing revenue on an international scale. Decreasing the ratio of product size to price only advantages profit margins.

In this case, the shrinkflation stratagem serves a second purpose by seemingly responding to rising childhood obesity rates. Appeasing the leviathan of public acknowledgment of negative trends is an invaluable tool these big businesses leverage to increase customer bases. This, combined with buyers clearly tending to purchase more confectionery items due to the diminishing sizes and key seasonal celebrations, assuredly boosts the bottom line.

If this machine furthers overall health and nutrition as a byproduct, then that is simply good for the consumers.

Anthony Neves, Herndon

