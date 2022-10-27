Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — “I’m curious to find out — first of all, who the hell did it?” mayoral candidate Rick Caruso told me as I hitch a ride with him from a Saturday campaign event in central Los Angeles to one in the southern neighborhood of San Pedro. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight He’s referring, of course, to the surreptitious recording of three Latino members of the L.A. City Council and a labor group president that has upended the city’s politics. In a 2021 meeting about the City Council’s redistricting, the leaders complained, often in crude terms, that Latinos had too little political power in the city, and that Blacks had too much.

The leak, which included a racist remark about the Black son of another council member, forced the resignation of the council’s president, Nury Martinez, and thrust the city’s ethnic tensions onto the national stage. Those tensions are all the more salient because L.A.’s political leadership tends to be uniformly progressive. But the mayor’s race is offering Angelenos a political alternative.

Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer and self-described centrist, is running against Karen Bass, the progressive congresswoman and former speaker of the California Assembly who was on Joe Biden’s shortlist to be vice president. Though Bass is the betting markets’ favorite, the race has tightened. A recent Southern California News Group poll showed a virtual tie, with Caruso leading 40 to 37 percent. He has already spent at least $62 million of his own money on the campaign.

Caruso said he’s been in the room at the L.A. County Federation of Labor building where the now-infamous conversation was apparently recorded, to meet with the group’s president, Ron Herrera (who has also resigned). He assumes the room was bugged and wonders for how long. “It’s so out of a movie set,” he told me. “I don’t know if I’ve been recorded, too.”

That prospect doesn’t seem to worry him, and he’s using the leaked recordings to press his case. “I have to admit, I feel a little bit vindicated,” Caruso told the audience in San Pedro, a neighborhood that includes the Port of Los Angeles and is one of the five of 15 districts where he outperformed Bass in the election’s first round in June.

Alleged corruption in City Hall (three former members of the council have been indicted since 2020) has been a Caruso theme since the start of the campaign. The leaked recording, he continued, showed politicians “dividing up this city like it was their personal piece of property,” illustrating the need for leadership outside the ranks of “entrenched career politicians,” including Bass.

But the scandal also complicates Caruso’s campaign strategy. He has pinned his hopes on high turnout among Latinos, who make up nearly 49 percent of the city — so much so that he awkwardly claimed at the last debate that his Italian background made him “Latin.” How will a scandal engulfing the city’s Latino leadership affect the electorate’s demographic balance?

Some Angelenos might respond to the racist remarks caught on the recording by rallying around Bass, who would be the city’s second Black mayor. Her base, the Berkeley poll suggested, is concentrated among both Black and White Angelenos, who make up 8.8 and 28.5 percent of the city, respectively. But the scandal could also widen fissures in the “Black-brown” coalition that has sustained progressive politics in L.A. — Martinez, after all, had endorsed Bass (though the Bass campaign website has removed her name).

Nilza Serrano — president of Avance, a Latino Democratic club that has endorsed Caruso — told me “that whole controversy with the recording is being overplayed, and it’s going to upset Latinos.” She added, “I think that the president should have never gotten involved,” referring to the Biden White House’s call for the city councilors on the recording to resign. Whether fallout from the scandal translates into apathy or greater turnout among Latinos could determine the outcome of a close election.

Ethnic politics is an old story in Los Angeles, as in all great American cities. What’s notable about this campaign is actually the relatively minor role identity is playing compared to policy substance. Dan Schnur, who teaches campaign strategy at Berkeley, told me that “the last competitive mayoral campaign” in L.A., in 2013, “was a very status quo election.” Ideological differences between the candidates were fairly muted.

Not so this year. Two issues — homelessness and crime — “both exploded on the city’s consciousness over the last decade,” Schnur said. Caruso’s campaign reflects this. His town halls project a grim and precarious assessment of life in the City of Angels. For example, Caruso said in San Pedro that he recently visited L.A. Fire Station 11, where 90 percent of the calls “are the homeless situation and overdosing, or the lighting of fires. They put out 20 doses of Narcan” — an anti-opioid-overdose drug — “a shift, and they run out.” He continued: “It’s really insane what’s happened. We’ve got the free sale of drugs on the streets now.”

On the way to San Pedro, Caruso told me that he had recently met in New York with Mayor Eric Adams to “pick his brain from his viewpoint on homelessness, in particular” because “they house 96 percent of the homeless.” Adams, Caruso said, had recently been to L.A. and “couldn’t believe how bad” the city’s homelessness problem is.

Adams’ office didn’t respond to a request for comment, but the extent of the homeless encampments in L.A. — not just in the impoverished Skid Row neighborhood, but under overpasses and on embankments alongside freeways — will surprise any visitor from the East Coast. About 42,000 Angelenos are homeless.

City leadership agrees it’s a crisis. The main divide is over the extent to which it is a political choice. I suggested to Caruso that New York might be more successful because the cold winters prompt the homeless to seek housing. “I don’t know if it’s the cold,” Caruso said. “I think it’s the commitment.”

Both Bass and Caruso have elaborate, overlapping plans on their websites for how to shepherd the homeless into housing or treatment. But while Caruso threatens to enforce the city’s anti-camping ordinances, Bass warns against a punitive approach. She said at the final candidates’ debate, “we can’t warehouse them, we can’t round them up.”

Caruso is likely overstating his capacity to “end” homelessness in L.A. through sheer executive competence. Mental illness and drug addiction are deeply rooted scourges. But the city can deter public camping by enforcing rules against it.

A recent article in the Nation highlighted changing attitudes on the political left of center: “Ceding central cities to homeless encampments,” it said, “oughtn’t to have become the default in cities up and down the West Coast.” You don’t need to be a housing wonk to recognize that that decision, at least, can be reversed.

Street violence also looms large. Caruso told the San Pedro audience that his wife described an incident to him in which “a lady was walking down the street and [was] stabbed in the head with scissors.” (News reports confirm the North Hollywood incident, and say the woman is recovering.) “We all need to say we’ve had enough of this,” he told the audience.

Earlier in the afternoon, Caruso, who was president of the city’s police commission in the 2000s, criticized the current mayor for kneeling at an anti-police protest in June 2020. “To have Eric Garcetti bend a knee — literally went down on his knees — that’s not leadership,” he told me.

Both candidates call for more police officers on the street, but Bass wants 250 while Caruso seeks 1,500. In San Pedro, he made the case for a prevention model of policing: “If they see an officer walking down the street,” he said, “the bad people go somewhere else.”

Given his focus on public order, it’s not surprising that Caruso’s events attract right-of-center Angelenos. One woman at the central L.A. town hall said she participated in the 2021 recall campaign against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. An elementary-school-aged child raised his hand to read a monologue, clearly written by a parent, inviting Caruso to denounce critical race theory in public schools (he demurred).

Caruso made clear to the audience that he “never supported Donald Trump” and “didn’t think he was the right person to be president.” But wise to the range of voters he will need to defeat Bass, he added: “Some of you may think he was, and that’s fine — that was just my opinion.”

Both Caruso and Bass are Democrats, but Caruso’s campaign directly challenges core tenets of progressive urban governance. Before American politics was hyper-nationalized, Caruso would likely have run in liberal California as a Republican. In fact, before American politics was hyper-nationalized, Caruso was a Republican.

He publicly became an independent in 2012, and it’s a testament to the toxicity of the GOP brand in California — especially after the Trump presidency — that he felt compelled to announce this year, before running for mayor, that he changed his registration to Democratic. Most Democratic elected officials have endorsed Bass — though Newsom, notably, has stayed on the sidelines.

The great California historian Kevin Starr wrote that “since its emergence in the early 20th century, Los Angeles had been a city in which the oligarchy exerted decisive influence.” A Caruso victory would support that thesis. The progressive apparatus is so dominant in California that the few political figures who can credibly challenge it need an independent source of wealth and notoriety — think of centimillionaire former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, billionaire former insurance commissioner Steve Poizner and billionaire former gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman. Caruso’s Forbes-estimated net worth is $5.3 billion.

I can’t help but think of Trump when Caruso tells voters that his ability to self-fund his campaign means he’s not beholden “to anybody.” But if Caruso’s real estate empire has helped him bypass traditional party politics, it has also helped prepare him for the campaign trail. Campaigning “is not very different from what I’ve done my whole life in getting communities to support a project we’re building,” Caruso tells me. “Our business model is, we’re only going to build in areas with high barriers to entry.”

His flagship property is the Grove — an immaculate shopping center in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood featuring an Apple store, a Nordstrom and a trolley ride. To anyone walking around the Grove, Caruso’s portrait of L.A.’s social and commercial decline might sound like it depicts an entirely different city — a reminder that problems of homelessness, crime and decaying public spaces are less visible to many well-to-do Angelenos.

More than the ethnic politics that absorb the national press, this might be L.A.’s most important divide. Caruso has his share of wealthy supporters attracted to his support for business and opposition to new taxes, while Bass is supported by affluent cultural liberals. The real competition will be among poor and working-class voters across the racial spectrum who will decide whether the extent of homelessness and crime merits a fundamental change in the city’s trajectory.

“The level of frustration,” Caruso told me, “is at a level — I’ve never seen it before, and I’ve been in this city all my life.” Just how frustrated Angelenos are, we will find out in a matter of weeks. Caruso told supporters in central L.A. that he takes a “Jeffersonian” approach to public service: “Go serve your country, go serve your city, go serve your state. And then go home.”

That classical view of politics is not widespread in Western democracies, though it is still available to the rich. The progressive machine’s grip on the reins of power in L.A. should never be underestimated — but nor should the appeal, in a time of professional political failure, of the oligarchic alternative.

