As a mom to two children under the age of 5, there’s one thing I wish more than anything I could give them this holiday season: a pediatric vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. So far, such a thing is not available anywhere, at any price, and for some legitimate scientific reasons. The dangerous failure of an earlier RSV vaccine candidate — it made children who received it sicker than kids who got the placebo, and two vaccinated children died — has made researchers and pharmaceutical companies cautious. And there’s debate among medical professionals about just how many illnesses we want to vaccinate ourselves against, as opposed to letting our immune systems build their own defenses.

Still, the lack of even a Phase III pediatric vaccine trial for RSV, coming in the middle of a surge of the disease, feels like a missed opportunity, born out of a tendency among not just medical researchers, but also society as a whole, to put young children last.

For those who aren’t caring for young children or aged parents, RSV might sound as foreign as covid-19 did in January 2020. That’s true even though most people have had RSV, experiencing it as a mild cold that probably never required a doctor’s diagnosis.

But for children younger than 5 and adults 65 and older, the virus is a fearsome antagonist that can cause serious lung infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV results in 58,000 hospitalizations of children younger than 5 and 177,000 hospitalizations of adults 65 and older each year, and kills between 100 and 300 young children and 14,000 seniors annually. Compare that with the 369 infants and 196 children between the ages of 1 and 4 who have died of covid-19 over the entire course of the pandemic. The CDC notes that as many as 2 percent of infants younger than 6 months who contract RSV might have to be hospitalized.

RSV infections don’t hurt only the children who catch it. This fall, spiking RSV cases are filling children’s hospitals from Connecticut to D.C. to Texas — meaning that both children with RSV and those needing care for other serious medical problems might end up being treated at home or face transfers to distant facilities for inpatient care.

This situation, coming as covid-19 transitions from pandemic to endemic, is horrible for children and crazy-making for the adults trying to treat and care for them.

During the worst of the pandemic, small children lived in circumscribed worlds to protect everyone else. They were the last to get access to coronavirus vaccines, which meant they were the last Americans still being asked to wear masks. The vaccines they did get were based on earlier strains of the virus, rather than on the omicron variations that now predominate.

Given young children’s sacrifices on behalf of their communities, it would seem a reasonable reward for the medical establishment to intensify its focus on treatment and prevention of a disease that does disproportionately affect them.

Of course, older Americans deserve protection from disease just as much as children do, and it’s traditional to test drugs on adults first. And based on the trial results for older adults, there’s reason to be hopeful about the early-stage trials of pediatric RSV vaccines, as well as for immunizations that could be given to pregnant people, to help protect the youngest babies.

Still, it’s agonizing to watch pediatric hospitalization numbers for RSV tick upward and to think what might be possible if only vaccines for children were further along.

RSV trials for children and adults were delayed by the pandemic when measures to contain covid-19’s spread produced unusually mild flu and RSV seasons. (When no one is being exposed to the disease a vaccine is trying to prevent, the people conducting trials can’t compare placebo and vaccine groups to see whether the vaccine works.) Now that RSV has roared back for the second year in a row, conditions would be ideal for large-scale trials of pediatric vaccines.

If trials were underway, parents of young children would at least know something promising might be coming out of this frightening season. Instead, the best we can hope for the holidays is that RSV spares our kids.

