TAIPEI, Taiwan – Now that the Chinese Communist Party congress is over, we’re getting a clear picture of President Xi Jinping’s new team — the result of a broad purge of senior officials who might stand in the way of his rising economic nationalism and aggressive foreign policy. By surrounding himself with hard-liners and loyalists, Xi has consolidated control and accelerated the demise of the era of engagement in U.S.-China relations.

Over the past two weeks, as the party endowed him with the new title of “core” leader, Xi has purged his rivals and elevated his confidants and cronies in a manner even more drastic than most outsiders anticipated. Apparently, he coldly ordered the removal and humiliation of his predecessor Hu Jintao at the closing ceremony of the congress. Perhaps Xi did not want the ex-president to see that the new Politiburo Standing Committee of the CCP would no longer include two of Hu’s associates — Li Keqiang and Wang Yang — who were both evidently seen as less committed to Xi’s hard-line policies.

Additionally, two senior CCP officials who were key to the relationship between Washington and Beijing have lost positions in Xi’s Politburo: Liu He, who negotiated the “phase one” trade agreement with the United States during the Trump administration, and Yang Jiechi, who had been China’s top diplomatic interlocutor with the Biden administration until now.

On the rise are officials who have demonstrated their obedience to Xi or proved their hard-line credentials. Shanghai Party leader Li Qiang, who oversaw a disastrous two-month covid-19 lockdown, is positioned to be named premier, second only to Xi. China’s ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, a hawkish “wolf warrior” diplomat, was promoted to the Central Committee and is rumored to be in line to become foreign minister.

Until now, the CCP attempted to maintain at least an appearance of checks and balances inside the top leadership by including members from different factions. But Xi has done away with that pretense. Nathan Law, a former Hong Kong legislator now living in exile in the United Kingdom, told me that Xi’s consolidation of total power means less stability and less predictability.

“We are going to witness a more threatening, more unpredictable and more reckless regime in China,” Law said. “It brings more insecurity to the world.”

Other moves Xi made this week seem to foretell a more aggressive stance toward Taiwan. In his speech, Xi said that China will “never promise to renounce the use of force” to reunify China and Taiwan. Congressional delegates amended China’s constitution to add a line promising to “resolutely oppose and contain Taiwan independence.”

“We just have to factor in that this more reckless government in Beijing may make more risky decisions in terms of military action to Taiwan, so the calculation of the risk has to be recalibrated,” Law said.

Even as President Biden reiterated this week that the United States does not seek conflict with China, his officials acknowledged that they are increasingly worried by Beijing’s behavior. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the Chinese government had made a decision that the status quo across the Taiwan Strait “was no longer acceptable” and was speeding up its plans for reunification.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen issued an even more ominous warning in remarks Tuesday to the Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy here in Taipei.

“At this moment, democracies and the rules-based order are facing their greatest challenges since the end of the Cold War,” she said. “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a prime example. It shows that authoritarian regimes will do whatever it takes to achieve expansionism. The people of Taiwan are all too familiar with such aggression.”

There’s a tendency in Washington to look at Xi Jinping as a weak leader because he is dealing with economic challenges, an unpopular zero-covid policy and an international backlash to his expansionism. But U.S. leaders shouldn’t lull themselves into this false comfort, Xiao Qiang, research scientist at the School of Information at the University of California at Berkeley, told me.

“Washington should clearly see they are dealing with a totalitarian regime with a powerful but insecure dictator, with a nationalist agenda to take Taiwan,” he said. “It’s time to develop an effective response to this.”

Xi’s accumulation of totalitarian power presents a heightened danger to his neighbors and the world. Like it or not, the opportunities for cooperation and engagement with Xi’s government will be few and far between in the years ahead. The best the United States and its partners can do is to remain clear-eyed about the nature of Xi’s China and plan accordingly.

