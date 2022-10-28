Anthony Williams, a former D.C. mayor, is chief executive officer and executive director of the Federal City Council.
Of course, Metro leadership must find a solution to its financial crisis, but its track record is poor. Before area jurisdictions commit new dollars in fiscal relief, Metro must adopt new, tangible and measurable commitments to better service and accountability, overseen by an independent oversight commission composed of D.C., state and federal representatives.
We’ve been here before. After the fatal smoke event at L’Enfant Plaza in January 2015, major regional stakeholders agreed on a two-pronged strategy: One, secure long-term dedicated capital funding; and two, reform Metro’s broken, outdated governance structure. The former was done; the latter was ignored.
So it should come as no surprise that months after the inspector general was terminated, the position remains unfilled. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) — long one of Metro’s strongest supporters — expressed his exasperation: “WMATA’s ‘crisis of confidence’ and public silence around the Inspector General has the potential to sow additional speculation and doubt.”
Such doubt has only deepened over the course of the past year. The Blue Line derailment in October 2021 and the subsequent removal of 7000-series trains from service, left more than 60 percent of WMATA’s rail fleet out of service. Although we applaud the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) and WMATA for coming to an agreement on the return of service, we cannot ignore the harm that was done from a year of less frequent, less reliable rail service. There have also been reports of breathtaking indifference to basic safety and communications best-practices, as well as the lapse in critical certification requirements by its rail operators.
Hearkening not only to the Federal City Council’s recommendations five years ago but also those of The Post, elected leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia should call for a temporary oversight board to chart a new strategy for WMATA’s long-term success. In 2018, this recommendation was ignored in favor of securing stable financing and spending more money. Today, independent oversight is a step that can no longer be ignored, because it is clear Metro cannot fix itself. The clock is ticking.
In the immediate term, the agency can start by placing more accountability on operational performance. There must be full transparency about the extent of its operational problems. There is abundant evidence, from a collection of different federal and other investigatory bodies, that WMATA has a long way to go until it achieves a true culture of safety. Employee and asset performance should be tied to safety, and modern data practices should be adopted to track performance across the entire system.
In the medium to longer term, WMATA’s broken governance structure must be recreated into one that fosters genuine, accountable and Metro-centric oversight. But we’re a long way from that day. There are immediate and fundamental organizational, operational and accountability issues that require non-cosmetic responses.
There is no doubt in my mind that WMATA is worth additional public investment, and I will be the first in line to rally the regional business community around a new funding solution for WMATA. But before we line up, we need to see WMATA implement real, immediate operational reforms and take governance reform seriously as the foundation of a renewed, long-term commitment to making WMATA accountable for delivering safe, reliable, competitive and high-quality public transportation for the next 50 years. But first, dramatic and comprehensive measures must be in order.
There’s an adage that goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, WMATA is broken — structurally, culturally and financially. Let’s fix it.