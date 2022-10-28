Regarding the Oct. 25 front-page article “Liberals push new Ukraine strategy”:
Mr. Putin is a ruthless dictator, cut from the same cloth as Joseph Stalin. Mr. Putin’s murderous war on Ukraine, and his repeated threats to use nuclear weapons, demonstrate that there is no limit to his barbarity. Appeasement does not work with people like him — it only emboldens them. We saw that with British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler before World War II. And Ukrainians, who lost millions of people in the early 1930s to the man-made famine engineered by Stalin’s government, know that their lives mean nothing to Mr. Putin. He will destroy their entire country in order to own it.
I don’t know how the United States and other democratic nations can best help Ukraine while also preventing an escalation to World War III and a potential nuclear holocaust. It is not easy. But I do know that Mr. Biden has assembled one of the most competent national security teams with Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, and they are doing their best to handle this powder keg. It doesn’t help when members of Congress naively undercut their efforts because of an upcoming election.
Liz Reiley, Alexandria
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council its unfounded accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed Russia’s claim as “transparently false.” Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.