Blake Masters, the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, has cut into Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s polling lead. Over the past two months, he shaved a six-point deficit down to just two points. When polls change this much, journalists typically look for a story: One of the candidates must have made a mistake; or a key donor had to start pouring money in; or another politician must have gotten involved. We want a narrative.

But in this race, there might not be a story — just pure political gravity.

Take a look at the poll numbers.

The pattern is simple: There’s stability, and then a small drop for Kelly.

The marquee events of the campaign don’t show up on the trend line. There’s no spike or dip after the Oct. 6 debate between Kelly and Masters, and Donald Trump’s Oct. 9 rally for Masters had no discernible effect.

Money explains little. Billionaire investor Peter Thiel and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell may have helped Masters by throwing money at the race at the last minute — but Masters took the first bite out of Kelly’s lead in late August while both men were still dithering.

And no detail of the Senate race explains why Kari Lake — the Republican candidate for governor who is running a different campaign for a different office against a different opponent — increased her lead at the exact same time that Masters gained ground.

Put simply, no day-to-day event or normal campaign storyline explains why Masters gained ground or why Lake’s numbers simultaneously improved.

Arizona is an evenly divided state, and Republicans have a tiny edge in national polls. If I knew nothing else about the governor’s race — other than that the seat was open — I would expect the GOP to have a slight advantage. And if I knew a sitting Democratic senator was defending his seat under the same conditions, I would expect him to lead narrowly.

And that’s exactly what the polls show.

The polls might be wrong. They sometimes are. But other key races — such as the Senate elections in Georgia and Pennsylvania — have also moved ever so slightly to the right. Maybe gravity is setting in there, too.

