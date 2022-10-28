The Oct. 16 Business article “ Cash for carbon capture is gift to Big Oil, climate experts say ” was misguided in its criticisms of the new carbon capture tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. The reality is that the potential of carbon capture is already being realized, as demonstrated by the United States’ 13 commercial-scale operating carbon capture, utilization and storage facilities, capable of capturing approximately 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

With time, the developing industry in the United States will be capable of much more, allowing sectors of our economy that are hard to decarbonize do exactly that. Moreover, the emerging technologies covered by the Section 45Q program for carbon capture, use and storage are a rarity in the world of energy policy — they have the backing of Democrats, Republicans and independents alike.