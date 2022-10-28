The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Codifying Roe v. Wade isn’t as simple as some would like

October 28, 2022 at 3:42 p.m. EDT
Abortion-rights supporters protest outside the Supreme Court on June 24. (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

The Oct. 25 editorial “Codify Roe” urged Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, notwithstanding “questions about whether congressional action on abortion would withstand legal challenges.” Indeed, those questions would likely prove fatal.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The Constitution’s 10th Amendment reserves to the states those powers not delegated to the federal government. The threshold question, therefore, is whether there is constitutional authority to enact nationwide abortion rules. Some legal experts cite Congress’s expansive power to regulate interstate commerce. But the Supreme Court has held that the commerce clause covers only economic acts that have a substantial effect on interstate markets. Abortion is not, by its nature, an economic act; and even if it were, intrastate abortions do not have significant interstate effects.

At most, Congress could regulate abortions in federal jurisdictions, such as D.C., and those involving women or doctors traveling interstate. Perhaps Congress could require hospitals receiving federal funds to abide by Roe. And, under the 14th Amendment, Congress can intervene to stop states from violating constitutional rights. But the court has declared there is no constitutional right to abortion. Congress cannot essentially overturn the court’s decision by creating such a right and compelling states to recognize it.

Robert A. Levy, Naples, Fla.

The writer is senior fellow emeritus of the Cato Institute.

Loading...