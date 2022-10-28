The Oct. 25 editorial “Codify Roe” urged Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, notwithstanding “questions about whether congressional action on abortion would withstand legal challenges.” Indeed, those questions would likely prove fatal.
At most, Congress could regulate abortions in federal jurisdictions, such as D.C., and those involving women or doctors traveling interstate. Perhaps Congress could require hospitals receiving federal funds to abide by Roe. And, under the 14th Amendment, Congress can intervene to stop states from violating constitutional rights. But the court has declared there is no constitutional right to abortion. Congress cannot essentially overturn the court’s decision by creating such a right and compelling states to recognize it.
Robert A. Levy, Naples, Fla.
The writer is senior fellow emeritus of the Cato Institute.