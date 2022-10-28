The Constitution’s 10th Amendment reserves to the states those powers not delegated to the federal government. The threshold question, therefore, is whether there is constitutional authority to enact nationwide abortion rules. Some legal experts cite Congress’s expansive power to regulate interstate commerce. But the Supreme Court has held that the commerce clause covers only economic acts that have a substantial effect on interstate markets. Abortion is not, by its nature, an economic act; and even if it were, intrastate abortions do not have significant interstate effects.