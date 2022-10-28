Coronavirus pandemic
Letters to the Editor

Opinion The decision to forgo vaccination puts others at risk

October 28, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. EDT
An ominous sign hangs near Washington Square Park in New York on March 24, 2020, at the beginning of pandemic lockdowns seeking to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 24 front-page article “As covid evolves, a racial shift in deaths”:

As a physician, I was saddened to read of the death of Skill Wilson, a Tennessee paramedic, who died of covid-19 at age 59. According to the article, he was an accomplished individual who was beloved by all. I extend my condolences to his widow, family and friends.

While his death was tragic on multiple levels, two stand out. First, his death might well have been prevented if only he had been vaccinated and boosted. On a personal level, he chose not to follow vaccination requirements, and it was his right to make that decision over his own health and bodily autonomy. However, and perhaps even more important, his decision to forgo vaccination put others at risk. The more the coronavirus infects the unvaccinated, the more the virus can adapt, mutate and become more transmissible, which puts the general population, even those who have been vaccinated, at greater risk of infection.

For someone such as Mr. Wilson, who was so competent at treating and caring for others, it was incongruous for him to ignore the potential risk he posed to others by remaining unvaccinated. May Mr. Wilson’s story resonate with everyone who resists becoming vaccinated.

Robert D. Greenberg, Bethesda

