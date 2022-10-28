Regarding the Oct. 24 front-page article “As covid evolves, a racial shift in deaths”:
While his death was tragic on multiple levels, two stand out. First, his death might well have been prevented if only he had been vaccinated and boosted. On a personal level, he chose not to follow vaccination requirements, and it was his right to make that decision over his own health and bodily autonomy. However, and perhaps even more important, his decision to forgo vaccination put others at risk. The more the coronavirus infects the unvaccinated, the more the virus can adapt, mutate and become more transmissible, which puts the general population, even those who have been vaccinated, at greater risk of infection.
For someone such as Mr. Wilson, who was so competent at treating and caring for others, it was incongruous for him to ignore the potential risk he posed to others by remaining unvaccinated. May Mr. Wilson’s story resonate with everyone who resists becoming vaccinated.
Robert D. Greenberg, Bethesda