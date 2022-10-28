As a physician, I was saddened to read of the death of Skill Wilson, a Tennessee paramedic, who died of covid-19 at age 59. According to the article, he was an accomplished individual who was beloved by all. I extend my condolences to his widow, family and friends.

While his death was tragic on multiple levels, two stand out. First, his death might well have been prevented if only he had been vaccinated and boosted. On a personal level, he chose not to follow vaccination requirements, and it was his right to make that decision over his own health and bodily autonomy. However, and perhaps even more important, his decision to forgo vaccination put others at risk. The more the coronavirus infects the unvaccinated, the more the virus can adapt, mutate and become more transmissible, which puts the general population, even those who have been vaccinated, at greater risk of infection.