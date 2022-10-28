Election deniers need to stop viewing elections as peewee soccer matches where everyone gets a trophy at the end of the game. In every political contest, there is one winner and one loser, and the margin can be wide, narrow or nonexistent, and a coin toss might be used determine the outcome. In every election, Democrats win, Republicans win and independents win. That’s democracy. And when the losers refuse to accept the outcome, when they threaten election officials for not helping them overturn results, and when they rally their supporters to vigilante-style violence, our democracy is put in jeopardy. We are only as strong as our faith in our system. If our faith gets broken when we don’t win, we will all lose.