Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kanye West and Lil Pump (real name Gazzy García) made a lasting and irrevocable impact on me with lyrics they recorded for the song “I Love It.” I wrote about it in 2018, saying what I thought about West, now known as “Ye” — a gazillionaire who has been hailed as “one of the greatest rappers and producers of his generation.”

The lyrics appear in my earlier column — I don’t need to repeat them again. But suffice it to say the word “misogynistic” doesn’t begin to convey the depths of it.

West left no doubt where women stood with him: firmly under his feet. He, along with other artists of his ilk, sparked the National Congress of Black Women, led by E. Faye Williams, to wage a campaign against “urban” radio stations featuring music such as West’s, which demeaned, denigrated and promoted violence against Black women. I added my two cents’ worth, observing that West’s music sent Black youths the message that deviant behavior directed toward Black girls and women is quite all right.

Advertisement

For our troubles and all we had to say, West continued making millions upon millions from his albums and those he has produced for others, his live sold-out performances, his Donda Sports agency with Black celebrity athletes, and his lucrative brand partnerships and commercial associations with companies such as Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and TJ Maxx.

While Black women have been treated by West as if they are less than nothing (he ignorantly said the abolitionist and formerly enslaved Harriet Tubman “never actually freed slaves — she just had the slaves go work for other White people”), and while he embraces former president Donald Trump and right-wing politics as part of the Second Coming, West luxuriates in two $14 million ranches in Wyoming and houses a car collection reportedly worth $3.8 million.

But his financial empire is now coming down on his head. He set his mouth in motion before putting in gear whatever he has left of his humanity and good sense, letting fly with enough virulent antisemitism to warm the cockles of a Nazi’s heart.

Advertisement

So corporate America is cutting West loose. And so are American celebrities. Wrote author Jessica Seinfeld on Instagram following his rantings, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.” I, too, have had my say about antisemites like West.

But I can’t help but wonder where was the world of commerce and the entertainment industry when West was working his way up the financial ladder by pushing sexual misconduct and violence against Black women? I’ll tell you where.

They were right there with him, reaping the financial rewards from shows and songs that celebrated the n-word galore. How could they forget his song “N----- in Paris”? And every fashion house executive, Hollywood mogul and corporate headquarters financing enterprises like West’s knows it.

But that also includes those who buy his music, wear his clothing apparel and envy his wealth — however he gained it.

Advertisement

West’s mental health has been a source of questions and reporting for several years. During a recent interview, he was asked whether he suffered from any form of mental illness. He said in reference to his hospitalization in 2016 for a psychiatric emergency, “I believe that I suffered from exhaustion. I suffered from being lied to constantly by the people around me, by my management, by my ex-wife, and I believe those things can drive anyone to a point of maximum exhaustion.” He added, “But I also believe that I’m extremely brilliant, and I’m here to make the world a better place. And I’m tired of the left media trying to pick on me.”

In an op-ed this week for the Financial Times, Ari Emanuel, the chief executive for the Endeavor media company, wrote : “Some of West’s behaviour has been dismissed over time, citing mental illness. … However, mental illness is not an excuse for racism, hatred or anti-Semitism.”

A few years ago, I stepped out of the shadows of my depression. Mental illness is, I well know, a hard battle to wage alone. I also know that hate and bigotry are no excuse. If it’s true that West has mental health challenges, he needs help, not enabling. Which is what those who have sponsored (and those who have bought) what he has served up have been doing.

West, damnably and sadly, didn’t get here on his own. He had help.

GiftOutline Gift Article