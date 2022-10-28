Thank you to Leana S. Wen for speaking out in her Oct. 25 op-ed about what my then-17-year-old brother figured out in 1965: “ Concussions are a risk in youth sports, too .” To avoid a Colorado league limit on high school preseason practice, his ambitious coach (who later moved on to college football) had taken his team to Wyoming for a week in August.

When my brother Mike was hit hard in a scrimmage and was lying on the grass, the coach rushed out and asked whether he saw stars. “Yes,” Mike said. “Don’t tell anybody,” the coach told him, “or they’ll make me take you off the field.” The senior linebacker carefully stood up, removed his helmet and set it down on the turf. “I quit,” he said. “This isn’t fun anymore.”