I appreciated Jay Mathews’s Oct. 24 Education column, “I thought at least 50 percent credit for doing no work was okay. I was wrong.” [Metro]. While it seems cruel to assign a failing grade to students who complete only half of the necessary work, that poor grade might be necessary to prepare students for a world where they will need to complete all assignments with a high degree of competence. This is even more true in any job, as opposed to school.