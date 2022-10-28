I appreciated Jay Mathews’s Oct. 24 Education column, “I thought at least 50 percent credit for doing no work was okay. I was wrong.” [Metro]. While it seems cruel to assign a failing grade to students who complete only half of the necessary work, that poor grade might be necessary to prepare students for a world where they will need to complete all assignments with a high degree of competence. This is even more true in any job, as opposed to school.
Tutoring or other aid is necessary for struggling students, so they can improve their grades over time. But even then, students will learn that a math or foreign language class might demand daily study for success.
Jerrold Cohen, Arlington