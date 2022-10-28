Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Stirrup is a member of the board of directors of the Manassas Battlefield Trust. From 2003-2011, he represented the Gainesville District on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and has served on the county’s Zoning Ordinance Review Committee and Parks Authority. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The citizens of Prince William County deserve honest, aboveboard governmental proceedings that work in their best interest. But as we close in on a Nov. 1 vote that could drastically change the nature of land use in sensitive areas, I am increasingly concerned they are being let down.

It’s not too late to pause, and for those who govern Prince William County — as I once did — to bring transparency and credibility to review the proposal to build the world’s largest data center amid the county’s historic, preservation and residential lands.

An all-nighter with a sudden predawn vote on a radical planning change is no way to instill public faith in the process.

It was such a bizarre and unprecedented action, County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler decided that because of the “confusion about the process,” she would delay the supervisors’ vote on the CPA, which had been scheduled for Oct. 11, until Nov. 1.

That is not enough.

Data centers and their massive buildings have become an integral part of modern life around here with the tremendous growth of cloud computing. Northern Virginia has become a worldwide leader in data centers. Prince William County, which has 33 existing data centers, 13 more under construction and even more in the works, could overtake Loudoun County, the region’s leader, if the county approves the proposed CPA. The CPA would allow for rezoning of 2,133 acres of residential and agricultural land along Pageland Lane in Manassas for development of new data centers that are even larger than the massive existing facilities.

The problem and the challenge for good planning is that the proposed new “Prince William Digital Gateway” is not only in the county’s rural crescent but shares borders with the Manassas National Battlefield Park and the Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest.

To help mitigate negative effects, county planners proposed a 60-acre park to separate the data centers from the battlefield by 15 to 20 acres. They also called for two wildlife corridors no fewer than 300 feet wide, as well as protections for a suspected mass grave of Civil War soldiers, a historic home site and other historic resources and measures to control storm water runoff.

QTS Data Centers, which, with Compass Datacenters, seeks to rezone 800 acres in the proposed new gateway, initially claimed that it was “committed to a thoughtful development strategy that will preserve the historical significance and aesthetic beauty of the area.”

But that attitude changed literally in the middle of the night when Neabsco Planning Commissioner Qwendolyn Brown made a motion not only to recommend approval of the new Digital Gateway CPA but also approval of “revisions and clarifications” requested by QTS and Compass in a Sept. 9 letter.

The requested revisions were unknown to nearly everyone because the letter had not been made public. Perhaps that’s because the data centers knew they were turning their backs on both history and the environment. They want to cut the size of the 60-acre park by as much as a third. They want to eliminate one wildlife corridor and remove the 300-foot width requirement on the other. They want the protections removed for the suspected Civil War burial site and the historic home site, charging that the county “unreasonably and prematurely assumes” they are worth preserving. They want to ditch the storm water stipulations because the county’s storm water policies are “confusing and unworkable.”

The changes requested by the data center companies are unreasonable and unacceptable. That they were rushed through the approval process in the dead of night is made even more shocking by the fact that Sept. 9 letter was not made available to the public before the hearing and there was no discussion of them whatsoever before the new CPA was rubber stamped by the commission. This middle-of-the-night surprise was obviously a major source of the confusion, frustration and controversy that has erupted in the wake of the commission’s ill-considered action.

The county has an obligation to mitigate this fiasco. The Board of Supervisors should send this proposal back to the Planning Commission. It must direct the staff to assess these proposed changes and then bring them up for open discussion at a future public meeting. Only then can the public begin to feel reassured that the planning and zoning process is one of professionalism and integrity.

