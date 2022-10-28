The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion If admissions must be on only academics, we must reconsider athletics too

October 28, 2022 at 3:46 p.m. EDT
Edward Blum outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 20. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post)

The Oct. 26 front-page article “One man’s battle to ban race in admissions” reported on Edward Blum’s carefully engineered legal cases attempting to have the Supreme Court prohibit consideration of race in college admissions. The article states that Mr. Blum’s major concern is that many worthy applicants are refused admission because they are not Black.

While perhaps trite, Mr. Blum should be careful of what he is asking for because he might get it. Many more worthy college applicants are refused admission because they are not athletes or children of previous graduates than are those affected by affirmative action. Accordingly, if the sole criterion for admission to college is a person’s academic qualifications, the logical conclusion must be that consideration of athletic prowess and status as a child of a prior graduate must also be prohibited.

Bruce N. Shulman, Silver Spring

