Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I greatly enjoyed reading about the latest recipients of the MacArthur “genius grants” in the Oct. 13 Style article “MacArthur names 25 new ‘genius’ fellows.” They are an amazing group of people doing amazing things.

However, I wish The Post, as the local news source, had chosen to highlight one person on the list who is homegrown: the amazing jazz cellist Tomeka Reid, who grew up in the D.C. area. She’s phenomenal, and the award is well deserved. Maybe a future profile in the Metro section?

Anthony James Rimicci, Falls Church

No mention of a key factor: Housing discrimination

I was surprised to see no mention of Northern Virginia’s history of racial discrimination and displacement in the Oct. 20 front-page article “Housing vise has Va. county reimagining idea of suburbia,” especially when such events’ effects are still playing out.

Though the reporter described the housing struggles of Arlington County residents who have “steady income and strong credit” in great detail, he failed to acknowledge the marginalized communities within the prosperous region who have experienced years of housing discrimination — a crucial factor that must be considered when addressing the greater housing issue in Northern Virginia.

It is no secret that residents of low-income and historically Black neighborhoods are still affected by the region’s history of housing discrimination. Such disparities in living conditions are most noticeable in the poorer health and shorter life expectancies of residents in these communities. A brief mention of this would have provided greater insight into this complex issue.

Rachel Lee, Washington

Russian hockey players should have to make a choice

I am surprised that Russians are playing NHL hockey and shocked that it hasn’t been a big issue in the media. This has got to be the most compelling story hockey has had since the league addressed fighting.

At first, I thought the Russian players on my favorite local hockey team were in a horrible position. That sympathy faded with the realization that Americans are directly affected by the war more than these players. The players, some making millions, can afford higher gas and food prices and higher taxes better than the average American can.

I see victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin every time a Russian player steps onto the ice. Alex Ovechkin, who has been photographed with Putin, is on pace to eclipse the records of the NHL’s greatest players, including Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky.

To those who think they can straddle the fence on this issue, whether the NHL or players or journalists, let me remind them of that another great: former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno, who lived with the shame of not speaking up when decency demanded it most.

Gary Economu, Sterling

Will run of different champions continue?

The Oct. 18 Sports article “In the NBA, it’s a new age of parity” noted that the National Basketball Association’s “topsy-turvy reality” of different champions in recent years is unique to the league. The past four years have yielded four different NBA champions. In Major League Baseball, eight teams have won the past eight World Series. Because Philadelphia is not among the eight, this streak will reach nine if the team manages to win this year. This would tie the 1982-1990 period for the second-longest such streak in MLB history, with only the partly overlapping 10-year period of 1978 to 1987 exceeding it.

Comparing the pro sports leagues regarding the likelihood of seeing either dynasties, on the one hand, or different winners over time, on the other, makes for great discussions. The different rules regarding salary caps, drafts, free agency and playoff structures all play a role. MLB certainly has its consistently good and bad teams: As the article noted, the Astros have reached six consecutive league championship series, and we have seen a lot of the Dodgers, Braves and Yankees in recent postseasons. But for the variety of its ultimate World Series winners over time, perhaps baseball is on a historic run.

Jim Spaulding, Arlington

Cleveland’s MLB team has a new name by the way

I noticed that the Cleveland/New York game was listed as “Indians at Yankees” on the Oct. 13 Sports front page. The Cleveland team is no longer named “Indians,” for good reason.

The Post should root out any vestiges of this name in its databases and replace it with “Guardians.”

Fred Bloch, Reston

Wentz deserves better treatment

The Oct. 10 Sports article “Wentz, Commanders can’t convert in closing seconds against Titans” laid the blame for Washington’s sad loss to Tennessee on the shoulders of beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz, even referencing the irrelevant, end-of-game interception in the headline.

After leading the offense on a heroic drive to the 2-yard line in the closing minutes, Wentz faced a very difficult situation. Time constraints dictated not only that passing was his only option but also that, to have any chance, his target had to be in the end zone, both of which the Titans’ defense surely knew. On the final play, Wentz fired a dart right at the only spot that had a chance of success. Only a defender’s lightning reaction stymied this last-ditch effort.

To that point, Wentz had thrown for more yards that day than all but one other quarterback, including two touchdown tosses that had to be perfect to succeed. His performance deserved better treatment.

Steve Fahey, Olney

Details matter when assessing credibility

Fully identifying the background of the authors on the op-ed page is important to help readers establish the author’s credibility. Why was Michael McFaul not identified as a former U.S. ambassador to Russia in his Oct. 15 op-ed, “Putin can escalate the war — but at enormous cost”? His position as a Post Global Opinions contributing columnist is hardly his most important claim to fame.

Beth Sansbury, Great Falls

Getting my Post in the post? No thanks.

It has come at last. After 54 years, I can no longer get the print edition of The Post delivered to my doorstep. I received the email announcing that home delivery in Frederick will now be handled by the increasingly unreliable U.S. Postal Service. Worse, the Sunday paper will come on Monday — along with the late mail. The premium digital edition will be a sorry substitute for newsprint, which brought me through Watergate, 9/11 and the Trump disaster.

All good things come to an end.

Sea Raven, Frederick

Actually, America’s problem is polarized politics and media

Our nation’s political discourse is failing because the extremes of the two parties drown out the voices of those who attempt to discuss facts across ideological lines. These communication failures are exacerbated by ideologically “pure” news media that produce the content their readers want to read rather than facts.

The Oct. 16 Sunday Opinion headline “America’s problem is that White people keep backing the Republican Party” was a masterpiece of that genre in its vast oversimplification of a complicated issue into White people vs. everyone else. It saved me the effort of reading the actual opinion piece.

Beautiful. Just beautiful.

Barney Gorin, Gaithersburg

Spoilers, he wrote in her obit

How thoughtless and unfortunate that the Oct. 12 obituary for Angela Lansbury, “ ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star slew viewers on TV, film, stage,” wrecked the experience of viewing Lansbury’s perhaps greatest performance for those who have not yet enjoyed the exquisite pleasure of watching the original, 1962 version of “The Manchurian Candidate.”

To give away the subtle, intricate and dazzlingly original plot of one of the very best political thrillers, with its sharp acting, brilliant cinematography, witty writing, deeply disturbing premise and almost unbearably taut pacing was both unkind and unnecessary.

By the way, a major reason the film fell from view was the assassination of President John F. Kennedy the following year. But it remains a model of filmmaking — and of Lansbury’s superlative skills — that has unnerving relevance to our own times.

Beryl Lieff Benderly, Washington

A trip down memory lane with ‘Beetle Bailey’

As a 1958 University of Missouri graduate who spent many happy hours in the Shack “studying” organic chemistry with classmates, and who spent other happy hours reading about Beetle Bailey’s antics in Mizzou’s monthly humor magazine, the Showme, I thought the Oct. 16 Comics section was a very special treat. I’m sure other aging Tigers felt the same way. The re-creation of a section of the Shack now in the student center likely depicted in the Oct. 16 “Beetle Bailey” strip at least tried to memorialize those experiences for us and our Tiger posterity.

Bill Hirzy, Washington

Illuminating or inscrutable?

Great illustrations in the Oct. 16 Washington Post Magazine. David Szauder’s works are exceptional!

Jane Woodard, Bethesda

The cover of the Oct. 16 Washington Post Magazine was inscrutable. Why the grotesque face with bulging turquoise eyes and withered skin topped with a pompadour of yellow stuff?

Ick. I get that it resembles the 45th president of the United States, but why insult him — and disgust readers — with this mangled nightmare look? What was the point?

Candice Wessling, Silver Spring

#MeToo article should not have included Ansari

It was sad to see Aziz Ansari’s photo next to rapist and abuser Harvey Weinstein on the front of the Oct. 17 Style section [“Where are the men of #MeToo?”]. As the writers acknowledged deep in the article, Ansari was accused of nothing more than an uncomfortable date. The article described the incident as blurry and noted that upon reflection of the woman involved, it might have been a misunderstanding. He did nothing to deserve this prominent equivalency with the jailed Weinstein.

Painting everyone who ever had a #MeToo associated with them, however vaguely, with the same brush is disgraceful.

Andy Kowl, Rockville

Varied opinions on the wordsmith

I read with such relish Benjamin Dreyer’s Oct. 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “Writers, be wary of Wan Intensifiers. Very, very wary.” As a fellow lover of language, I felt that he was speaking to my heart. I hope The Post runs more of the same from him, and soon.

Doralisa Pilarte, Falls Church

Benjamin Dreyer, in the opening sentence of his Oct. 16 Sunday Opinion essay, hoisted himself on his own petard.

By writing, “I suppose, as a child, I learned …” he placed “as a child” in apposition to “I,” and, in so doing, he informed the reader that he is currently a child. But the reader will be rightly skeptical of that assertion. If Dreyer had not been so spare with words, he might have added the conjunction “that” after “I suppose,” thus joining “I suppose” to “I learned” and leaving the reader with the correct impression that “as a child” is actually a clause modifying “I learned.” (Yes, I wrote “actually,” and I don’t think it is a very wan intensifier. Not at all.)

Elliot Wilner, Bethesda

Hearing loss could impact those with listening rooms

The Oct. 16 Arts & Style article “The search for the perfect sound” referenced high-end equipment and a chair placed in the ideal spot for listening, but it did not mention whether the listening rooms were treated acoustically. Also, it did not mention whether those listeners have had hearing tests or whether they have suffered hearing damage.

I read the Gear Page, an online forum about music, religiously, but always keep in mind the majority of opinions are probably written by people with hearing damage.

Joan Bull, Kensington

