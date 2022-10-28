Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As an independent journalist in a country ruled by a despot, Siarhei Satsuk took chances — big chances. He was editor of the popular online news outlet Ezhednevnik and he was fearless in exposing corruption, showing how fat cats and officials had ripped off medical supplies meant for the public during the pandemic. Now he is paying a terrible price.

On Oct. 26, Judge Svetlana Bondarenko of the Minsk City Court sentenced Mr. Satsuk to eight years in prison. He has been in pretrial detention since he was detained Dec. 8. The authorities shuttered his website. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, he is formally charged with “incitement of hatred,” “abuse of power or official authority” and “taking a bribe.” Those charges are a sham. He is being punished by the Belarus regime strongman Alexander Lukashenko because he dared challenge the country’s kleptocratic power structure.

According to the Belarus human rights group Viasna, Mr. Satsuk’s reporting touched a sensitive nerve. He unearthed corruption that included kickbacks for the supply of medical equipment; examined “the purchase of an unregistered vaccine, which was actually tested on Belarusian children”; and exposed falsification of data, with the approval of the Ministry of Health, on the spread of the coronavirus in Belarus.

Moreover, Ezhednevnik gave extensive coverage to Belarus’s stolen 2020 election. That year, one of the prominent candidates for president was Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular YouTuber, who ran on an anticorruption slogan of “Stop the cockroach.” He was arrested and jailed. His wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and two other women ran in his place and drew enormous crowds with the promise to bring Belarus back to democracy after almost 25 years under Mr. Lukashenko’s erratic dictatorship. Ms. Tikhanovskaya’s election victory was sizable, but Mr. Lukashenko refused to relinquish power and forced her out of the country, unleashing massive popular demonstrations. Thousands of citizens were jailed for protesting and many were beaten in prison. One of Ms. Tikhanovskaya’s running mates, Maria Kolesnikova, remains in prison.

The group Viasna now counts 1,335 political prisoners in Belarus, including its own chairman, Ales Bialiatski. Many of those jailed did nothing more than demand democracy. They include 32 media workers, according to the journalists’ association. Among them are four from the private news agency BelaPAN who were recently given harsh prison sentences. Andrei Aliaksandrau, the former deputy director, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on bogus charges of organizing protests, tax evasion, creating “an extremist formation” and high treason. His wife, Iryna Zlobina, was sentenced to nine years; former director Dzitry Navazhylau received six years; editor in chief Iryna Leushyna was sentenced to four years. The association said all the charges were “politically motivated since the first day” of prosecution, aimed at journalists who “performed their professional duties legally and remained a model of high-profile Belarusian journalism.”

These journalists have done nothing wrong. Even in Mr. Lukashenko’s police state, they began every day seeking to record what they saw, to provide that essential link to readers about the world around them. Along with all those unjustly held in Belarus, the reporters must be freed. Journalism is not a crime.

