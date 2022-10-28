The Post’s Oct. 22 endorsements for Congress in Maryland omitted one of the most exciting races: that of former state delegate Heather Mizeur, who is running to unseat Republican Andy Harris in the state’s 1st Congressional District. A consensus builder and policy expert, Ms. Mizeur has been endorsed by both Democrats and Republicans — from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) to former Cecil County executive Alan McCarthy (R).

Mr. Harris, whose website lists no endorsements, pulled out of the sole debate with Ms. Mizeur. He most recently voted against the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act and the Affordable Insulin Now Act. Ms. Mizeur has repeatedly outraised Mr. Harris for campaign funds, while the incumbent has donated much of his 2020 campaign account to supporters of former president Donald Trump. Surely Ms. Mizeur is worthy of The Post’s consideration and endorsement.

In the Oct. 23 edition of The Post, the Editorial Board endorsed three Democratic candidates running for Congress in Virginia: Reps. Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria and Jennifer Wexton [“For Congress in Virginia”]. It is difficult to remember the last time The Post endorsed a Republican for any major elective office. Consistently endorsing candidates from one party strongly suggests a political bias that detracts from the credibility of the endorsements and offers further ammunition to those on the right who allege that The Post and other major newspapers serve as an arm of the Democratic Party. If readers want a more objective analysis of candidates, they might well look elsewhere.