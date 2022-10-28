As described in the Oct. 24 front-page article “China’s Xi is granted power not seen since days of Mao,” Xi Jinping’s reelection as general secretary of the Communist Party is a clear harbinger that the United States will be engaged in another Cold War for the indefinite future. Together with Vladimir Putin, these two leaders of autocratic governments will continue to confront the United States at every opportunity. How will the United States respond to these rivals, as well as to the spread of autocratic influences we’re seeing in other countries such as Turkey, Hungary and India?