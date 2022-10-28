As described in the Oct. 24 front-page article “China’s Xi is granted power not seen since days of Mao,” Xi Jinping’s reelection as general secretary of the Communist Party is a clear harbinger that the United States will be engaged in another Cold War for the indefinite future. Together with Vladimir Putin, these two leaders of autocratic governments will continue to confront the United States at every opportunity. How will the United States respond to these rivals, as well as to the spread of autocratic influences we’re seeing in other countries such as Turkey, Hungary and India?
In the past, the United States was led by presidents who were prepared to lead our country and the West to preserve the idea that democracy was the more moral and ethical path for governing. But now, the very institutions that represent and uphold our democracy are being eroded — not by outside forces, but by Americans who have a perverse sense of honesty, integrity and accountability.
By not recognizing right from wrong, by rewarding those who see conspiracies everywhere, by supporting the demagoguery of those who would undermine our democratic institutions, the United States is ill-equipped to compete with China and Russia for the hearts and minds of people around the world.
Jeff Oltchick, Germantown