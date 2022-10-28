It is a sad day when a former fanatical fan of the once-storied Washington football team finds herself rooting for said team to lose, but that’s exactly how I felt last Sunday, watching the team win over the Green Bay Packers. Such a departure from my years of faithful watching, rooting and even attending games. The feelings couldn’t have been more different. The victory lit a flicker of false hope in the hearts of the fans. It will soon be doused by the ever-flowing flood of Daniel Snyder’s vile sludge.
Last Sunday’s game was the first I’ve watched this season, so disgusted am I with the grinding demise of the franchise since Mr. Snyder took the organization hostage in 1999 and set about orchestrating its destruction.
In her Oct. 24 Sports column, “Another victory won’t stop the fans from demanding ownership change,” Candace Buckner comprehensively and aptly described the fan experience that day. I’m glad she did; Mr. Snyder must have Fox Sports in his pocket. I don’t recall any telling shots of the fan protests, nor a full pan of the stadium. At home, we saw only the areas crowded with fans — happy for the moment, a fleeting joy — not the whole stadium.
Ultimately, I doubt fans calling for Mr. Snyder’s removal, or any other negativity toward his ownership, will have an impact on the other owners. Ms. Buckner is right: It’s all about the Benjamins. When the other National Football League owners start feeling a negative financial pinch, maybe?
Claire Tieder, Charlottesville