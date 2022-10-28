It is a sad day when a former fanatical fan of the once-storied Washington football team finds herself rooting for said team to lose, but that’s exactly how I felt last Sunday, watching the team win over the Green Bay Packers. Such a departure from my years of faithful watching, rooting and even attending games. The feelings couldn’t have been more different. The victory lit a flicker of false hope in the hearts of the fans. It will soon be doused by the ever-flowing flood of Daniel Snyder’s vile sludge.