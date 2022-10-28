Where in “The Trump tapes” [The Opinions Essay, Oct. 24] was the Feb. 7, 2020, call, when President Donald Trump related to journalist Bob Woodward the magnitude of the threat posed by covid-19? “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” the president confided to Mr. Woodward. “This is more deadly. This is 5 per — you know, this is 5 percent [mortality rate] versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. … So, this is deadly stuff.” At that early date, Mr. Woodward had Mr. Trump on record clearly stating that covid-19 should be feared far more than the flu. Yet he said nothing later that same month (Feb. 26) when Mr. Trump downplayed the virus and encouraged Americans to “treat this like you treat the flu.”
Mr. Woodward made a name for himself as a crusading truth-teller; if he had behaved similarly in this instance and played the tape, confronting people with Mr. Trump in his own words, it would have made some difference. It certainly would have helped people like me who were desperately trying to convince Fox News-watching relatives that the situation looked serious. But he chose to sit on that tape, presumably because releasing it would surely have ended the phone conversations that provided the material for his subsequent book. By declining to even mention the Feb. 7 call in his Opinions Essay, Mr. Woodward masked his morally questionable decision to stay silent.
Rebecca Jo Plant, San Diego