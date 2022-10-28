Where in “The Trump tapes” [The Opinions Essay, Oct. 24] was the Feb. 7, 2020, call, when President Donald Trump related to journalist Bob Woodward the magnitude of the threat posed by covid-19? “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” the president confided to Mr. Woodward. “This is more deadly. This is 5 per — you know, this is 5 percent [mortality rate] versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. … So, this is deadly stuff.” At that early date, Mr. Woodward had Mr. Trump on record clearly stating that covid-19 should be feared far more than the flu. Yet he said nothing later that same month (Feb. 26) when Mr. Trump downplayed the virus and encouraged Americans to “treat this like you treat the flu.”