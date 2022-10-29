Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jean Kuczka, 61, was a lifelong teacher who couldn’t imagine doing anything else. “I love teaching Health and Physical Education and guiding students to make wise decisions,” reads her online biography. Alexzandria Bell, 15, was an avid dancer with an outgoing personality. “Beautiful inside and out,” said her high school principal. Both were killed in Monday’s mass school shooting in St. Louis. Seven other teenagers were injured. Countless students who fled in terror and witnessed their classmates being shot have been traumatized.

“This could have been much worse,” interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said about the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. He was right. Had it not been for the heroic, unhesitating actions of police who shot and killed the gunman within minutes of arriving at the school, more people would have been killed and injured. But make no mistake, what happened in St. Louis — a teacher killed protecting her students along with a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her — is the worst. And it happens with tragic regularity in the United States.

According to a Washington Post tally, there have been at least 33 school shootings this year. Last year, there were 42 acts of gun violence on K-12 campuses during the school day, more than in any year since at least 1999, when a mass shooting occurred at Columbine High School. Since 1999, The Post found, at least 188 children, educators and other people have been killed and another 389 have been injured in assaults on schools. More than 320,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine.

At Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the terror started shortly after 9 a.m., when the gunman broke a window out of a door and entered the school firing. Students barricaded themselves behind doors, huddled in classroom corners and jumped from windows. One girl was eye-to-eye with the shooter when his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run. Before shooting Ms. Kuczka, the gunman was reported to have yelled, “You all are going to die.”

The shooter was 19, a former student at the school, and he came armed with an AR-15-style rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition. How he obtained his weaponry could be a case study in how deficient the nation’s gun laws are. Authorities said he legally purchased the gun from a private individual after his efforts to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer were blocked by an FBI background check, apparently because of mental health issues. Nine days before the shooting, police were called to the gunman’s home, and his family, worried about those mental health issues, asked authorities to remove the gun. Police determined the gunman was lawfully permitted to have a firearm. A third person, someone known to the family, took the rifle so it would be out of the home. Police are investigating how the gunman got the weapon back.

Missouri, notorious for having some of the weakest gun laws in the nation, doesn’t have a red flag law that would have given the family legal recourse to confiscate the gun. The state doesn’t require background checks to buy or own guns, and anyone who is 19 or older can legally conceal or openly carry guns. Last year the state enacted a measure barring police officers from enforcing federal gun laws, subjecting them to a fine of up to $50,000.

How many more school shootings need to happen before Missouri wakes up? How many more before Congress enacts a national assault weapons ban and requires universal background checks?

