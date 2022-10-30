After reading Paul Kane’s Oct. 23 @PKCapitol column, “ A 90-something in the presidential succession? Experts say it’s time for a change. ” [news], I wished that the article had explored the option of replacing, for the purpose of succession, the Senate president pro tem with the Senate majority leader. Like the speaker of the House, also in the line of succession, the Senate majority leader is elected by the majority-party members.

A senator who hasn’t earned and retained the respect of his or her colleagues will not win the post. Additionally, the demands of the position indicate that the person who holds it is more likely to be able to meet the challenge of being president than the senator who has served the longest.