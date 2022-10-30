With the midterms looming and polls showing GOP candidates closing the gap in states where Democrats have led all summer, it appears that Democrats have pivoted from a single-issue strategy, women’s reproductive rights, to a more broad-based campaign. Recognizing that the electorate, for the most part, is focused on inflation, crime and immigration, the shift seemed prudent. But was it? Is it possible the Democrats were on the right track with a single-issue gambit, but focused on the wrong matter in question?