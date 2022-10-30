The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion How polling could affect partisan strategies

October 30, 2022 at 4:08 p.m. EDT
A line of early voters outside a polling station in Columbus, Ga., on Oct. 17. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)

Regarding Henry Olsen’s Oct. 25 op-ed, “Three ways to gauge the midterm races”:

With the midterms looming and polls showing GOP candidates closing the gap in states where Democrats have led all summer, it appears that Democrats have pivoted from a single-issue strategy, women’s reproductive rights, to a more broad-based campaign. Recognizing that the electorate, for the most part, is focused on inflation, crime and immigration, the shift seemed prudent. But was it? Is it possible the Democrats were on the right track with a single-issue gambit, but focused on the wrong matter in question?

Polls throughout the summer showed that the perceived deterioration of democracy in the United States was resonating with a majority of the electorate, but then in late June the Supreme Court overturned the long-standing constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, and Democrats, with an air of bravado, went all-in.

Changing course again might be too little, too late, but if Republicans, with their assemblage of election deniers, are voted into office — especially in Congress — democracy might be at risk of collapse, rendering all else subordinate.

Jane Larkin, Tampa

