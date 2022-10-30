Regarding Henry Olsen’s Oct. 25 op-ed, “Three ways to gauge the midterm races”:
Polls throughout the summer showed that the perceived deterioration of democracy in the United States was resonating with a majority of the electorate, but then in late June the Supreme Court overturned the long-standing constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, and Democrats, with an air of bravado, went all-in.
Changing course again might be too little, too late, but if Republicans, with their assemblage of election deniers, are voted into office — especially in Congress — democracy might be at risk of collapse, rendering all else subordinate.
Jane Larkin, Tampa