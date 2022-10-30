Regarding the Oct. 26 news article “Alito says leaked abortion opinion made majority ‘targets for assassination’ ”:
Kevin M. Murphy, Bethesda
So Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. thinks the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leak was a “betrayal of trust”? Let’s meet him on his own terms. If Supreme Court justices are trustees, then the duties they owe are not to each other, or to the court, but to the American people. And among them is a duty to disclose information to the beneficiaries.
Millions of Americans needed to know about the Dobbs decision. Abortion would soon become far less available. Americans might have wanted to adjust their private lives accordingly, months ahead of time.
Whoever leaked the draft fulfilled a trustee’s duty to disclose.
Jeremy C. Bates, New York
It is a mystery as to why a leaked draft would carry more weight than the actual ruling in the Dobbs case. But Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. tried to make this illogical case in his speech at the Heritage Foundation. The draft did not in any way differ from the final ruling. Justice Alito talks about the threats of assassination following the leak, but he seems oblivious to the culture of violence Americans now live in with weekly mass shootings, armed vigilantes threatening voters, death threats against public figures and rioters who wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence. Why would Justice Alito even think that a greatly unpopular ruling would somehow exempt him from threats?
George Magakis Jr., Norristown, Pa.