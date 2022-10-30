Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. stated during his address to the Heritage Foundation that he is taking issue with those that question the legitimacy of the court. He also said that taking such issue is questioning the character of some members of the Supreme Court. My reply, is “Yes, Mr. Alito, it does question the character of some members of the Supreme Court. Directly.” Look at the behavior of some of the members of the Supreme Court, behavior that would cause regular recusals on cases in lower courts. The Supreme Court badly needs a code of conduct. Relying on only the justices’ personal perspectives is not working.