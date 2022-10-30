Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If Democrats are to avert a red wave this November — thereby protecting democracy in the process — they will need help from two key demographics: women and younger voters. Fortunately, early data suggest both are highly engaged this cycle. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Key issues at the heart of the midterms are crucial to these demographic groups, especially abortion. The Public Religion Research Institute’s annual American Values Study of more than 2,500 Americans finds that 68 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 oppose reversing abortion rights. The same is true for 62 percent of women (compared to 58 percent of men).

That matters for Democrats. The poll reports: “Women are more likely than men to say they are very motivated by the issue (49% vs. 41%). Democratic women (66%) are seven percentage points more likely than Democratic men (59%) to say this. . . . Among all women, those ages 18–29 are more likely than their male counterparts to say they are very motivated to vote (46% vs. 32%).”

Advertisement

Likewise, women and younger voters align more closely with Democrats on immigration issues. “The majority of young Americans ages 18–29 (54%) support a pathway to citizenship or residency, compared with 45% of Americans ages 30–40, 33% of those ages 50-64, and 34% of Americans 65 years and over. Women are notably more likely than men to agree with this policy (45% vs. 38%).”

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

This shouldn’t be surprising since women and younger voters are more likely to be Democrats than their male or older counterparts. In 2020, voters ages 18 to 24 gave Joe Biden more support (65 percent) than any other age group. Biden also generated one of the largest gender gaps on record, drawing support from 57 percent of women and only 45 percent of men.

So how engaged are women and younger voters in the midterms? In early September, Tom Bonier, a Democratic strategist and head of progressive polling firm TargetSmart, wrote for the New York Times, “In my 28 years of analyzing elections, I had never seen anything like what’s happened in the past two months in American politics: Women are registering to vote in numbers I never witnessed before.”

Advertisement

By Wednesday, he found that early voting in some states are showing a huge gender gap — a 14-point advantage for women in Pennsylvania, for example. Meanwhile in Georgia, women had a nearly 10-point advantage.

Early-voting data should be considered with a healthy dose of caution. Male voters — who tend to be more Republican — have plenty of time to “catch up” with their female counterparts. But every early vote that’s been cast is one that won’t be prevented by bad weather, traffic, illness, polling place confusion or voter intimidation. And because women make up about 57 percent of Democrats, according to the PRRI survey, Democrats will benefit.

Meanwhile, young voters might end up being Democrats’ ace in the whole. NBC News reports, “in the 2018 midterms, a record-high 36% of all eligible voters ages 18-29 cast ballots in that election — up from the approximately 25% in past midterm cycles.” This year, “experts believe that level of youth participation will carry over to November’s midterms, with polls showing voters aged 18-29 are almost as enthusiastic as they were in 2018.”

Advertisement

Another recent Harvard Youth poll finds, “Youth turnout in the 2022 midterm elections is on track to match — or potentially exceed — 2018’s historic level of participation,” with new college grads and those in Senate battleground states most likely to vote. Moreover, “Since spring 2022 ... the advantage for Democrats has increased 5 points overall (from +21 in spring to +26 in fall) — much of which is driven by heightened support from young women and college students.”

Given the importance of the age group, Biden’s student debt relief proposal makes perfect sense. Rise Free, a student political organization, found in mid-September, “72% of young voters support the plan. 48% of young voters say they’re more likely to vote because of it. 66% of youth who said they’re more likely to vote are more likely to vote for Democrats.”

This could make the difference in close races. In Wisconsin, for example, there are about 340,000 college students. As the Madison-based Cap Times reported, “The Tufts institute ranked Wisconsin as the No. 1 state where young voters could have an especially high likelihood of influencing election results in the governor’s race and No. 5 in the senate race.”

Advertisement

Women and young voters so far appear to be taking their civic responsibility to vote seriously. Their continued participation might allow Democrats to win tough states and districts in a slew of close contests. If you believe, as I do, that democracy and the rule of law are imperiled, and that only one party is dedicated to preserving them, you should be cheering on these voters. If they turn out in droves, the MAGA movement will suffer.

For pulling their weight in the defense of democracy, we can say to women and younger voters, well done. And please, for the country’s sake, keep it up.

GiftOutline Gift Article