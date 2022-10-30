Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda threatens Kentucky families and our way of life,” warns one television ad in a high-stakes race there. “Joe Biden is coming for our jobs, guns, way of life,” proclaims another, running in Montana. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight If these sound like typical political ads, they are — and that’s the problem. Because they’re being run in the most important races that no one’s paying attention to: seats on state supreme courts. You’d have a hard time knowing it from these ads, but judicial elections in Kentucky and Montana, where these spots ran, are supposed to be nonpartisan, meaning that the candidates don’t run with a party label attached.

Supposedly. Montana Supreme Court candidate James Brown said his comment about Biden wasn’t a partisan statement but “directed to ensuring that Montana’s court system isn’t influenced by federal overreach.”

In Kentucky, Supreme Court candidate Joseph Fischer is backed by the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race, including paying for the ads castigating Biden and Pelosi. Fischer touts himself as “the conservative Republican” in the race and uses what he calls a “generic elephant” on his campaign materials. The state’s Judicial Conduct Commission is investigating — and Fischer is suing the body, claiming it violated his First Amendment rights.

The Montana and Kentucky ads may be especially unseemly, but judicial elections are a shameful feature of American democracy. They shouldn’t exist, except they do, in 38 states where state Supreme Court justices either run for election in the first instance or later on to keep their seats. Over the years, spending on these once sleepy races has risen precipitously, beginning in the 1980s as an outgrowth of the war between trial lawyers and businesses over collecting huge damage awards.

Then came the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision in 2010, and with it a gusher of spending by outside groups on judicial elections. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, spending on Supreme Court races in the 2019-2o20 election cycle set a record of almost $100 million, of which outside groups accounted for an estimated $35 million, money whose sources are often hard to trace. In Wisconsin alone, one 2020 race cost almost $10 million.

This spending has tilted heavily to the right, although liberal groups have been catching up in recent years. The spending won’t be as high this cycle — expenditures in midterm election years tend to be significantly lower — but the stakes are bigger than ever. As my colleague Paul Waldman has noted, control of the state supreme court is at stake in four of the 18 states holding judicial elections this year: Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.

State supreme courts were already key players in the redistricting process, but their role gained new prominence this election season for another reason: After the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they may be the last bulwark for protecting abortion rights in many red states.

The conservative majority in Dobbs found that the federal Constitution doesn’t protect abortion rights, but that ruling leaves state high courts free to come to a different conclusion about the scope of state constitutional protections. That’s how the abortion referendum that was defeated by Kansas voters this summer came about; in 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution protects the right to abortion and the referendum proposed amending the constitution to overturn that decision.

In Illinois, which is shaping up to be the biggest-spending judicial race of the cycle, two of seven seats are open, and Republicans have the chance to control the court for the first time since 1969. That’s not by accident: one of the vacancies is the result of the unprecedented $10 million spent in the previous election to defeat an incumbent Democratic justice up for a retention vote, the first such loss in the history of the state.

“It won’t matter who’s governor or who controls Springfield,” warned an ad run by an independent expenditure group, All for Justice, funded by labor unions, trial lawyers and others, and which has reported raising more than $7 million since it was created in August. “The Justice in this seat on the Illinois Supreme Court will decide if abortion remains legal in Illinois.”

On the other side, Citizens for Judicial Fairness, funded by conservative billionaire Ken Griffin, reported spending nearly $5 million this month on Supreme Court races.

Meanwhile, a federal judge earlier this month, acting in a lawsuit filed by another conservative group, Fair Courts America, funded by conservative billionaire Richard Uihlein, blocked enforcement of two state laws passed in response to the big spending on judicial elections in 2020. One barred candidates from accepting out-of-state contributions, the other limited donations to independent expenditure committees to $500,000.

“The courts that we are left with today are courts that are subject to years of money and legislative manipulation to affect who sits on them,” said Douglas Keith, who studies spending on judicial races for the Brennan Center.

This is a mess, one that promises to become even worse in coming years. It’s the last thing that the judicial system needs, at a moment when courts are increasingly — and, given the staggering sums spent on them, understandably — viewed as just another cog in the partisan political machinery.

