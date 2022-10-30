The Oct. 25 front-page article “ Billions in schools’ funding is still unspent ,” about the spend-down of federal education funding earmarked during the coronavirus pandemic, highlighted several important considerations facing school officials as they determine how to allocate this unprecedented influx of resources, including a nationwide educator shortage, supply chain issues and sustainability.

To effectively meet students’ needs and ensure long-term impact, education officials should prioritize investments in high-quality partnerships that enable them to leverage additional resources and talent. Across the country, schools have created effective partnerships with nonprofit and community-based organizations, such as the 100+ high-impact nonprofit organizations in the America Forward Coalition, that improve classroom and extended-day instruction, provide much needed high-quality tutoring, ensure students have the comprehensive whole-child supports they need, and more.