The Oct. 25 front-page article “Billions in schools’ funding is still unspent,” about the spend-down of federal education funding earmarked during the coronavirus pandemic, highlighted several important considerations facing school officials as they determine how to allocate this unprecedented influx of resources, including a nationwide educator shortage, supply chain issues and sustainability.
To effectively meet students’ needs and ensure long-term impact, education officials should prioritize investments in high-quality partnerships that enable them to leverage additional resources and talent. Across the country, schools have created effective partnerships with nonprofit and community-based organizations, such as the 100+ high-impact nonprofit organizations in the America Forward Coalition, that improve classroom and extended-day instruction, provide much needed high-quality tutoring, ensure students have the comprehensive whole-child supports they need, and more.
Right now, education officials have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deploy federal covid-relief funding to strengthen and expand these partnerships with innovative, evidence-based organizations, which will deliver proven support for students still navigating the effects of covid-19, help address challenges related to limited capacity within schools themselves, and create strong frameworks that set the stage for lasting impact.
Deborah Smolover, Washington
The writer is executive director of America Forward and a managing partner of New Profit.