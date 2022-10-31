Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Leftist candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won Sunday’s presidential election in Brazil by a slender 1.8 percentage-point margin over the right-wing incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro. News of his victory came with more than a few caveats and qualifications: As of Monday afternoon, Mr. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who had previously questioned the validity of Brazil’s election process and whose supporters had made scattered attempts to block election-day poll access for Mr. da Silva’s supporters, had not yet conceded the race.

Brazil emerges from this bitterly contested campaign divided almost in two, between the Trump-like populist movement Mr. Bolsonaro built and the anybody-but-Bolsonaro-coalition that rallied to Mr. da Silva’s banner. Gridlock might lie ahead in Brasília, given that Brazil’s voters elected a conservative Congress stocked with pro-Bolsonaro legislators. Mr. da Silva’s own record is hardly pristine. A former president himself, Mr. da Silva, 77, was ineligible to run in the 2018 presidential election because he was serving jail time for corruption. His candidacy in 2022 was allowed only because a court annulled that conviction last year — on a technicality.

On balance, though, this is a positive story for democracy, both in Brazil and in Latin America generally. Contentious as it was, the election itself came off mostly peacefully; the Superior Electoral Court’s tabulation of about 124 million digitally cast votes was swift and accurate. Mr. Bolsonaro’s concession — or lack thereof — seems decreasingly relevant given the clarity of the results and the fact that world leaders quickly expressed their congratulations to Mr. da Silva on his victory. Those leaders included, appropriately, President Biden. Perhaps more important, though, was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Mr. da Silva’s win, which included praise for his “high political authority.” This, after Mr. Bolsonaro had expressed “solidarity” with Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, and had criticized international sanctions against Mr. Putin’s regime.

Advertisement

In short, if Mr. Bolsonaro does attempt some sort of resistance, it would be against the — rare — unified sentiment of Washington and Moscow. It’s possible, though political allies are advising him against it. Crying fraud, Trump style, between now and Mr. da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1, might be too much of a contradiction even for Mr. Bolsonaro, given that he accepted the validity of the election process when it produced a surprisingly strong first-round finish for him on Oct. 2, forcing Sunday’s runoff.

Mr. da Silva’s win completes the “pink tide” of victories for presidential candidates that ushered in leftist Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian winners over the past two years. Rather than left-wing dominance in South America, however, these results are more indicative of political realignment and polarization. Much like their kindred democracies in the United States and Europe, those of Latin America are experiencing a decomposition of traditional party allegiances amid waves of right- and left-wing populism. Left-wing presidents often contend with congresses that are fragmented or dominated by their political opponents. Often portrayed as a symptom of instability, divided government can serve as a healthy check on the executive, which is how Mr. da Silva at least promised to treat it in his post-election remarks. “I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me,” he said.

In some countries, institutions have not been able to withstand the pressure. Nicaragua has fallen under the totalitarian rule of President Daniel Ortega; in El Salvador, populist President Nayib Bukele is steering an increasingly authoritarian course and has announced his intent to seek a second five-year term in 2024, after his loyalists on the Supreme Court overruled a previously applicable reelection ban. And yet even in Peru, where President Pedro Castillo’s 15-month-old administration is mired in corruption scandals and an opposition-dominated Congress has tried twice to impeach him, the basic constitutional framework is still holding. In September, Chile’s voters overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional overhaul backed by President Gabriel Boric — who accepted the result and promised to work with opposition legislators to come up with new reforms.

Advertisement

For the health of the climate, Mr. da Silva will likely be an improvement over Mr. Bolsonaro, who resisted efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest. On the great contest between democracy and autocracy that is the war in Ukraine, Mr. da Silva has expressed the view that Mr. Putin’s invasion was wrong, but regrettably added that Ukraine shares the blame for it. Perhaps that is why Mr. Putin was prepared to accept his victory.

A better arena for Mr. da Silva’s diplomatic influence would be his own hemisphere, where the most pressing issue might be the restoration of democracy in neighboring Venezuela. As a veteran leftist, Mr. da Silva has the ideological heritage and connections to engage with Caracas; as a democrat, he has a duty to do so. The Biden administration should explore the possibilities to work with him. Enabling a transition to free and fair elections in Venezuela could be the crowning achievement of Mr. da Silva’s long career.

GiftOutline Gift Article