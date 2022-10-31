Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alan Davis is a member of the Fairfax County Justice Advisory Council. He served in law enforcement, including 20 years as a senior adviser to the deputy commissioner of the New York Police Department. He has helped develop crime-reduction programs at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A man alleged to have possessed a small amount of drugs was charged with trespassing before a Fairfax judge imposed a $2,000 cash bail he was required to pay to be released pretrial. Another man who was alleged to have shot into a crowded venue after an altercation with security was allowed to return home pretrial, conditional on his payment of a $5,000 cash bail.

I know my neighbors and former law enforcement colleagues would see little value in putting the accused trespasser and drug user behind bars and little reason that the alleged shooter should be welcomed back into our community. I also know that the two men’s respective ability to pay thousands of dollars to return home would play little role in informing my former colleagues’ or neighbors’ calculous.

But, unfortunately, this is how cash bail — an amount of money a court charges a defendant to return home before their next court date — makes communities less safe and more inequitable. The imposition of cash bail prevents actors in the legal system from making a simple binary determination as to whether an individual represents a danger to the community and should be detained or does not, in which case unnecessary pretrial detention will serve only to increase the likelihood the individual commits future crimes. Thankfully, as illustrated by Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s recently released bond and pretrial detention dashboard, his team’s work to reform our community’s legal system is rendering these unjust outcomes less frequent.

At the outset of his term, Descano directed his prosecutors to stop requesting cash bail and consider a range of factors to determine whether community members charged with crimes pose such an imminent danger that pretrial detention should be recommended. The community should be encouraged by the progress made possible by Descano’s decision to insist that his prosecutors simply recommend individuals charged with crimes be detained or released pretrial based on an assessment of their dangerousness, without regard to their wealth. His recent release of data illustrates this point.

Specifically, the dashboard reflects that in 76 percent of violent felony cases and 89 percent of felony sex offense cases, the county’s prosecutors recommended pretrial detention. Meanwhile, in 77 percent of nonviolent misdemeanor cases, the team recommended release. The judge ultimately decides whether an individual is held.

Take it from a former law enforcement leader: This is the kind of judgment that keeps our community safe. Those who represent a real danger to the community should remain behind bars, and those who do not should go home before their next court date. An overreliance on pretrial detention renders us less safe and our legal system less just.

In fact, research has demonstrated that those held pretrial are significantly more likely to commit future crimes and put the community at further risk of danger. A Kentucky study found that individuals who weren’t released pretrial were 1.3 times more likely to be arrested on new charges in the future — and as few as two days of pretrial detention affected individuals’ odds of committing future offenses. Researchers in Harris County, Tex., found that pretrial detention of 10,000 individuals charged with misdemeanors could be projected to result in 400 additional felonies and 600 further misdemeanors after detention.

These findings are no surprise for those of us who have worked in the criminal justice system and witnessed firsthand the collateral consequences of pretrial detention. When someone is behind bars awaiting a court date, these consequences mount quickly. That individual’s job, housing and even custody of children comes under threat. In effect, the entire life of someone charged with a crime can come unwound on the heels of just a few days of incarceration. Such a scenario might as well be designed to fuel the cycle of crime.

Descano and his team should be applauded for working to build a safer and more just Fairfax County through their pretrial detention reforms. But perhaps as significant as this reform itself is the data they are sharing regarding the progress. This new dashboard grants our community unprecedented and unparalleled access to the pretrial decision-making of Descano’s team — and it will allow the public to continue to monitor the pretrial judgment of the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

For instance, when rolling out this dashboard, Descano emphasized that he thinks a larger majority of those accused of nonviolent crimes can likely be sent home pretrial and indicated that this is a figure he hopes to see trend downward.

Thankfully, because of this newly released data, the public can now do something we previously haven’t been able to do: hold our prosecutor’s office to account on that score.

