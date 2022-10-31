Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oct. 25 editorial “Codify Roe,” which endorsed the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, asserted that the measure would enshrine the lost protections of Roe v. Wade in law. This is simply not true. Passing this bill will fall severely short of achieving what the American people want and need to truly restore the intention of Roe and protect abortion rights for all.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has called this bill a “time machine” that will take us back to the status quo before the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe. But the court had already changed that status quo for the worse, and a “time machine” would only reset the clock to a time when Roe’s protections stood in tatters.

By the time the court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Texas had already banned most abortion care in the state, after the Supreme Court allowed Senate Bill 8 to go into effect in September 2021. Oklahoma copied the Texas law and banned abortion outright. These laws allow states to ban abortion by giving private individuals the right to enforce a ban — instead of the state. That’s a cynical trick to get around Roe, which stopped the state from banning abortion. This bill does not undo that harm.

The Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) would forbid pre-viability abortion bans and any restrictions that violate the framework laid out in Roe. WHPA also authorizes the Justice Department to preemptively sue to block abortion bans and restrictions that violate WHPA.

These distinctions are important. Now is the time to mobilize in support of meaningful solutions such as WHPA.

Nancy Northup, New York

The writer is president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

