Regarding the Oct. 27 front-page article “Democrats shift to defensive stance as midterms near”: The president believed he would lose his reelection bid. Some suggested a plan for holding on to power, regardless of how the American people voted in November. He flatly rejected that, saying, “I am struggling to maintain government, not overthrow it. ... [The people’s] will, constitutionally expressed, is the ultimate law for all.” That was Abraham Lincoln in 1864.

Most candidates will lose their bid for elective office on Nov. 8. They will then face a choice. Either follow former president Donald Trump’s failed approach and, without evidence, reject the results, or follow Lincoln’s timeless example and accept the people’s vote.

Those following Mr. Trump’s disastrous approach will contribute to ongoing efforts to undermine the credibility of our electoral system, undercutting our democracy. Political violence might follow, potentially adding to the toll of Americans killed like those on Jan. 6, 2021. All of that is unforgivable, un-American and potentially traitorous.

Trumpism and similar efforts to undermine our democracy are on the wrong side of history. Many Americans already believe that. Many more will believe it if they observe more senseless bloodshed caused by election-related political violence. Then, like the nativist and anti-Catholic “Know Nothing Party” that Lincoln scorned, Trumpism will find itself in the “ash heap of history.”

The bottom line: Republicans face the choice of being legitimate, influential and valued actors in our American democracy as the party of Lincoln or political self-destruction and oblivion as the party of Trumpism. Decision time is imminent.

Rick Coplen, Carlisle, Pa.

