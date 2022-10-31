Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Political violence is not an unintended consequence of the MAGA movement. Much like Nike’s swoosh, it is at the center of the movement’s brand. Remember this when considering the intruder who, hyped up on the conspiracy theories Republicans bandy about, reportedly broke into Nancy Pelosi’s home carrying zip ties. He then demanded to confront the House speaker and cracked her husband’s skull. Tellingly, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joked about the horrifying incident, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took his time before commenting on it.

How could something like this happen? Well, as The Post reports: “For a wide swath of Republicans, Pelosi is Enemy No. 1 — a target of the collective rage, conspiratorial thinking and overt misogyny that have marked the party’s hard-right turn in recent years. Among far-right extremist groups, the anti-Pelosi memes are often cruder and more violent, but the demonization of the Democratic House leader is no fringe phenomenon. Her face — sometimes adorned with devil’s horns or a swastika — was plastered on signs at all the national rallies that led up to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.”

Indeed, the GOP has made it standard practice to demonize Democratic women. This includes Pelosi, of course, but also Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Hillary Clinton. And don’t forget Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee accused of coddling child molesters during her confirmation hearings.

The party has also spent years normalizing violence and violent rhetoric. Donald Trump, during his 2016 campaign rallies, suggested that attendees attack protesters and intimated that gun owners could take out Hillary Clinton. The phenomenon worsened during his presidency, including when he declared that there were “very fine people” on the side of the neo-Nazis during the violent white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville. And it culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump incited a mob to disrupt the counting of electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol and egged the rioters on as they closed in on the vice president.

Since then, a raft of Republican candidates aping Trump’s bravado has appeared in campaign ads with weapons of war. One ad for Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens featured the former governor busting into a home to go “RINO hunting.” More recently, another Republican, Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, tweeted a video of him firing a gun along with the words “Enjoyed exercising my Second Amendment rights” and "#FirePelosi.” (CBS News’s Margaret Brennan brilliantly raked Emmer over the coals for the tweet on Sunday.)

This is par for the course for right-wing movements, which for decades have adopted violence as a key instrument in their quest for power. As author Jay Griffiths writes for Aeon:

Fascism is hostile to egalitarianism and loathes liberalism. It champions ‘might is right’, a Darwinian survival of the nastiest, and detests vulnerability: the sight of weakness brings out the jackboot in the fascist mind, which then blames the victim for encouraging the kick. Fascism not only promotes violence but relishes it, viscerally so. It cherishes audacity, bravado and superbia, promotes charismatic leaders, demagogues and ‘strong men’, and seeks to flood or control the media. Even as it pretends to speak for the people, it creates the rule of the elite, a cult of violent chauvinism and a nationalism that serves racism.

Violence is not simply an unintended aspect of these movements; they are part and parcel of them. For example, Trump and others in his party have threatened violence if Trump were indicted. They have analogized FBI agents serving a lawful search warrant to Nazi shock troops. The result? A crazed individual attacked an FBI office in Ohio.

This is a classic fascist tactic. When the MAGA movement turns someone such as Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two and injured another during protests following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis., into a folk hero, Republicans hold out the promise of fame to those who follow violent cues. And when participants in the Jan. 6 riot appear on the ballot (e.g., Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano), the GOP takes one more step to solidify its reverence for strongmen.

Violence has become the norm for the MAGA crowd. The House Jan. 6 select committee presented voluminous evidence of violent threats directed at election workers. MAGA-inspired protesters have also shown up at school boards and other local government meetings to threaten public employees. These people are taking signals from MAGA leaders.

Americans should recognize that only one party has instrumentalized this sort of violence. The leftist who opened fire during a practice session for the annual Congressional Baseball Game was not incited by violent rhetoric among Democrats. And when a man attacked New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, no Democratic officeholder cracked jokes about it. Instead, President Biden and other party leaders have swiftly and unequivocally condemned each act of violence regardless of the victim’s party, because violence is anathema to democracy.

By contrast, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has supported executing her opponents, including Pelosi. Right-wing media has mocked and denigrated officers injured while defending the Capitol. McCarthy “joked” about using the House gavel to pummel Pelosi. And Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) shared an animation on Twitter portraying violence against Democrats. His party defended him.

Such rhetoric and images would never be used by the Democratic Party. Voters horrified by increasingly common political violence should consider if they really want promoters of such behavior in office, where they will have bigger platforms.

