Regarding the Oct. 26 Metro article “Montgomery approves 30-year plan for growth”: The recent approval of Montgomery County’s Thrive 2050 plan is a sad and sobering reminder to the aging population of how little the County Council cares about its elderly population. Thrive barely mentions or offers any plan for seniors to age in place. “Inclusion” and “diversity” in today’s political climate don’t apply to seniors.

Thrive might not matter: Montgomery County’s prior land-use plan often was ignored. The destination development in Bethesda backfired badly and created a housing demand that led to the skyrocketing prices that Thrive claims to address. It will all backfire again. Ten years from now, officials will be back at it with a new plan.

In the meantime, Maryland will maintain its ranking as one of the worst places to live for seniors. Those of us who bought what were modest homes decades ago and are now facing rezoning will look to move elsewhere. I suspect that’s exactly what Thrive and the County Council are hoping for.

Bottom line: The County Council has no concern or loyalty to long-term residents. Thrive has made that clear.

James Mich, Chevy Chase

