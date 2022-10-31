The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion What to do about those who choose to forgo vaccinations?

October 31, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. EDT
President Biden receives his updated coronavirus vaccine booster at the White House on Oct. 25. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Regarding the Oct. 27 front-page article “Officials: Pandemic fatigue may mean a bad covid winter”:

I recommend the Biden administration and all government agencies give up trying to persuade Americans to protect themselves against the coronavirus, the flu and every other ailment. It’s a losing proposition.

Instead, it is time to treat citizens with respect, allowing them the dignity to make their own choices. The information on disease risks and options is widely available; the choice as to whether people will respond to this winter’s viruses or bacterial plagues as responsible individuals or as idiots has already been made by the vast majority. It’s a waste of time and money trying to reach the unreachable.

Instead, health-care officials should be preparing for the worst and focus on saving the best prepared, that is, triaging and treating in favor of those who took precautions — including vaccines — and are best able to survive. The military follows this protocol in battlefield medical decisions; all medical providers should do likewise.

C.E. Wray, Charlottesville

