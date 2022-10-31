I recommend the Biden administration and all government agencies give up trying to persuade Americans to protect themselves against the coronavirus , the flu and every other ailment. It’s a losing proposition.

Instead, it is time to treat citizens with respect, allowing them the dignity to make their own choices. The information on disease risks and options is widely available; the choice as to whether people will respond to this winter’s viruses or bacterial plagues as responsible individuals or as idiots has already been made by the vast majority. It’s a waste of time and money trying to reach the unreachable.