You might be asking: “Why should I vote for you? Don’t you not believe in (to put a fine point on it) voting? The last time a lot of people voted, didn’t you say that you didn’t accept the outcome, even though the fraud you alleged was nowhere to be found? Why would you, of all people, ask me to do the very thing you hate and mistrust the most?”

Sigh. We have been over this.

Yes, I’m a noted election denier, someone who keeps saying things such as, “We need to go through all the ballots to check them for bamboo fibers! We need to go through all the voting machines and make certain that there is not a deceitful homunculus inside them! We need someone in charge who is willing to whack all the ballot boxes with a sledgehammer to make certain there are no opossums inside sorting votes in dubious ways! We need someone who will high-five the folks who sit outside polling places with folded arms and weapons, looking menacing. All votes cast for candidates of whom I disapprove are full of evil wind, and if no one else will set them all on fire so that the state can be purified, I will!”

And, yes, I am asking for your vote.

But this is the last time, I promise! After I am elected, you will never have to worry about voting again. That’s my pledge to you.

Everyone knows that voting is a bore, a pain and a chore. Right now, we live in a world in which voting involves standing in long lines, being intimidated at drop-boxes, having one’s ballot challenged after submitting it, even getting arrested!

And there is one thread that runs through all of this nastiness: people voting. This is bad, and I want them to stop, at least until we can get a handle on everything. The only way to make absolutely certain nobody has an unpleasant time voting is to make absolutely certain nobody votes. And that is what I vow to do.

Think about it: In the best-case voting scenario, you have to remember to put a stiff piece of paper in the mail. Onerous! Impossible! Worst case, you have to get to a physical location on a Tuesday and the only thing you get in exchange is a sticker.

Even if you know one of the names on the ballot, you do not know all of the names on the ballot, not to mention the ballot resolutions, which are always confusingly titled something like “Resolution 9: Honor Our Waitstaff,” which, when you look it up, is actually a bill to kick every waiter in the shin and then run away.

Isn’t life confusing and stressful enough — rights being taken away, gerrymanders being unleashed, political violence on the rise — without also having to vote? (Don’t worry: Those things are almost certainly not connected.)

That is why I am asking to be put in charge of elections. That is the only way to guarantee a smooth, secure vote: to take it out of the hands of the people, and put it into mine.

