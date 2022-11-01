A feckless and misguided Environmental Protection Agency is undermining the Clean Water Act. The EPA repeatedly is allowing hard pollution caps to be violated with impunity as it refuses to impose sanctions and hold the line against the steady decline and failure to substantially improve the state of the Chesapeake Bay.

As the founder of the Patuxent Riverkeepers and a longtime Patuxent River keeper, I feel betrayed. The bay states were given 11 years to clean up their act after repeated failures to do so over 27 years. Now, as the 2025 deadline approaches, the EPA is calling for a recalibration (read abandonment) of the Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan and deadline [“On heels of uneven EPA reports, Chesapeake cleanup effort to review goals,” Metro, Oct. 16]. This crushes the aspirations of millions of residents and taxpayers who have forked over billions of dollars to restore the bay hoping to achieve a restored bay.