Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Fetterman’s painful debate performance has raised a vital question for Pennsylvania voters: Does the Democrat have speech and auditory processing issues? Or did his stroke leave him with serious cognitive impairment? Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight If his stroke damaged his ability to hear and speak but not to think, many voters might not care. After all, if Fetterman were deaf and needed closed captioning to understand what people are saying — or if he had a speech impediment that made it difficult for him to verbally communicate — few would question his fitness to serve. But if his stroke has damaged his ability to understand and process information, and thus make competent decisions about serious public policy issues, that is an entirely different story.

Many people have no cognitive complications after suffering a stroke. But according to an article in the medical journal Stroke, “More than 40% of stroke survivors are found with cognitive impairment (poststroke cognitive impairment [PSCI]) sometime after the event. Almost two thirds of these patients are affected by mild cognitive impairment (MCI). A meta-analysis showed … 10% developed dementia soon after first stroke, and more than a third had dementia after recurrent stroke.”

Advertisement

There are several clinical tests to determine whether a patient is experiencing cognitive impairment. In 2018, when some were questioning President Donald Trump’s cognitive fitness for office, Trump asked his White House doctors to administer a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — which he reportedly passed with flying colors. The test is 30 points and designed to take 10 minutes. Patients are asked to draw a clock showing the time as 10 past 11, including the proper hands and numbers; to list as many words as they can think of that begin with a certain letter of the alphabet; to repeat a list of numbers forward and backward; to repeat certain sentences word for word; to explain several ways two objects (an orange and a banana, or a train and a bicycle) are alike; to repeat a series of numbers in backward order; to subtract from 100 by sevens; to name the year, month, exact date and day of the week, and the location and city they are in. A score of 26 or greater is considered normal; 18 to 25 is considered mild cognitive impairment; 10 to 17 is considered moderate cognitive impairment; and a score of less than 10 is considered severe cognitive impairment.

Follow Marc A. Thiessen 's opinions Follow Add

There are other cognitive tests Fetterman could take, such as the Mini-Mental State Examination or the Cognitive Assessment scale for Stroke Patients, which is specifically designed to assess post-stroke cognitive impairments in patients like Fetterman, who appear to have severe expressive aphasia — the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

Has Fetterman taken any of these tests? If so, what were the results? We don’t know the answers because Fetterman has not been transparent about his condition. He won’t release his medical records, which would show the results of any cognitive tests he might have taken. After Trump underwent his assessment, his then-White House doctor spent nearly an hour taking questions from the media at a White House news briefing. But Fetterman won’t make his doctor available to the media, so reporters can’t ask what testing the candidate has undergone or the details of his cognitive prognosis.

Advertisement

Fetterman has a history of being less than forthcoming about his medical condition. Recall that his campaign waited nearly two days after his stroke to say that he was in the hospital and weeks to disclose a 2017 diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, a separate heart condition.

Pennsylvania voters are being asked to elect a senator who just had a very serious stroke. They might be willing to do so, as long as they can make an informed choice. They have a right to know whether what they saw in last week’s debate was simply a man struggling with speech and auditory processing — or whether it is something deeper.

If Fetterman has test results showing he has no cognitive impairment, he can easily put any concerns about his candidacy to rest. But if he has test results that show impairment — and refuses to share that information with voters — that would qualify as deception and should render him unfit for office, regardless of the effects of his stroke.

GiftOutline Gift Article