As the widowed wife of Jamal Khashoggi, the Post contributing columnist killed by Saudi forces in Istanbul, I have asked the Turkish government for help in obtaining my husband’s devices that it possesses: two mobile telephones, one laptop and one tablet. The devices could reveal previously undisclosed details about my husband’s murder that are critical to knowing the full truth.

Last year, I was informed by The Post, Amnesty International and Citizen Lab that my devices had evidence of Pegasus spyware dating back to 2017. Further examination of my devices showed not only tracking by NSO Group’s spyware but also evidence that another spyware, from Cellebrite, was implanted on my devices by intelligence authorities in the United Arab Emirates. I was heartbroken to discover my devices had been compromised, as Jamal and I discussed our plans for the future, including our travel plans. Who was listening in on us and when? Is this how they knew his every movement and travel plans? I am certain Jamal’s phones were equally compromised by NSO Group’s spyware.